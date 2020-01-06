Outdoors commentary: Bucket Lists and the Lack Thereof

Bucket lists are not really my thing. As attractive as the concept is, keeping track of recreation-based goals has never fit my lifestyle or my psyche. My aspirations tend to be more pedestrian and in-the-moment than those major ambitions other people pursue.
I have no desire to climb Mount Everest but I would like to take the dogs up Dimple Hill. I care nothing about killing African big game animals but I hope to float the John Day for smallmouth this spring.
Perhaps my lack of commitment to a bucket list reflects a slight—very slight—tendency toward impulsivity. I am not, despite what my wife says, attracted to every shiny thing that comes along, but I will admit that my priorities can be fluid. With one exception: I have always wanted to learn how to scuba dive.
I tried several times to complete the training, but job, family, money and time issues always got in the way—until this fall, when I enrolled in a class at Albany Scuba. I went through the PADI Scuba Course as well as confined water (pool) training and felt well prepared for the open water portion. However, for two months running, I was unable to attend open water training, which the Albany Scuba folks run in Washington’s Hood Canal.
This was a major issue because I desperately wanted to be able to scuba in the pristine waters around Rarotonga, in the Cook Islands, during our family vacation over the Christmas holiday. Within hours of our arrival in Rarotonga I was on the doorstep of Pacific Divers of Rarotonga.
Yes, I was told, I could not only dive with them, but they could provide me with an instructor and the four training dives necessary for my Scuba certification. “Come back tomorrow,” they said.
Sure enough, there I was, right on time the next day. OK, if you want to be picky, I was 45 minutes early, but I didn’t want to miss anything. To be honest, I don’t remember being so excited about learning since my days in flight school, when every departure from solid ground opened up a wonderful new aspect of my life.
I met Ashley, a 24-year-old Virginian, who was assigned as my instructor. Ash was competent, demanding and fun-loving. She especially loved turning off the air supply from my tank to my regulator just before I strapped on my gear.
The unplanned cessation of airflow to my lungs before I dropped backwards off the boat was particularly effective in making sure I checked the valve multiple times…and that I kept an eye on Ash’s location as well.
Not long after entering the water on my first dive I realized how lucky I was. The air and water temperature around Rarotonga were about the same, 80 degrees or so, the water was almost crystal clear and the proliferation of colorful critters was unbelievable. We accomplished the training requirements for the first two dives on that day at 40 feet.
The first dive of our second day was pretty demanding. Ash filled it up with our remaining training needs, leaving the last dive for pure recreation. We spent the second dive at 60 feet, drifting through the most diverse sea life I’ve ever seen. While wandering through mushroom coral the size of my Tahoe, a green sea turtle decided I was a pretty good swimming companion.
I am now a certified scuba diver, an incredible cap to an incredible vacation. I still don’t have a bucket list, but if I did, scuba diving would be right near the top for every vacation, along with warm, blue water.