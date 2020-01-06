Outdoors commentary: Bucket Lists and the Lack Thereof

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yes, I was told, I could not only dive with them, but they could provide me with an instructor and the four training dives necessary for my Scuba certification. “Come back tomorrow,” they said.

Sure enough, there I was, right on time the next day. OK, if you want to be picky, I was 45 minutes early, but I didn’t want to miss anything. To be honest, I don’t remember being so excited about learning since my days in flight school, when every departure from solid ground opened up a wonderful new aspect of my life.

I met Ashley, a 24-year-old Virginian, who was assigned as my instructor. Ash was competent, demanding and fun-loving. She especially loved turning off the air supply from my tank to my regulator just before I strapped on my gear.

The unplanned cessation of airflow to my lungs before I dropped backwards off the boat was particularly effective in making sure I checked the valve multiple times…and that I kept an eye on Ash’s location as well.

Not long after entering the water on my first dive I realized how lucky I was. The air and water temperature around Rarotonga were about the same, 80 degrees or so, the water was almost crystal clear and the proliferation of colorful critters was unbelievable. We accomplished the training requirements for the first two dives on that day at 40 feet.