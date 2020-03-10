Outdoors commentary: It’s time to hire a guide

Like most young men of my generation I was raised to be independent. This was good in many ways: my parents didn’t need to worry that I would move back in with them — that was simply never an option. Nor would I have considered taking charity or handouts short of starvation.
But independence can be taken to the point where it becomes ridiculous and self-defeating. Consider the caricature of the man of the house trying unsuccessfully to find his destination, even as his wife and kids beg him to just stop driving and ask directions. Except it’s not really a caricature, is it? It’s a very real reflection of those of us who see themselves as independent and don’t want to admit weakness, with a healthy dose of stubbornness thrown in.
I spent much of my life being that guy, and to be honest I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to shed that hard-cased, independent skin, except in one very important way — I’m going to hire a steelhead fishing guide.
In a life filled with travel, I’ve fished all over the country and never hired a guide. To some degree my decision was financial; I didn’t have the extra money. But for the most part, I didn’t want to admit my ignorance. I preferred to wing it, to depend on my experience and a vastly overinflated sense of my fishing acumen to carry me to success and glory.
To be fair, I have caught a bunch of fish, but I have also spent thousands of hours blundering around aimlessly, spending weeks and months trying to learn the ins and outs of catching fish at my new home when I could have hired a guide for a trip or two and been light-years ahead. All too often I was just becoming effective when orders came down sending me to my next duty station.
So, enough of that nonsense. I’ve decided to become a competent steelhead fisherman and to do that I need to learn from experts. First, a self-evaluation: I can tie knots and cast fairly accurately. I’m a reasonably competent small-stream trout fisherman. I do pretty well on smallmouth in the John Day and Umpqua and largemouth in various lakes. Perhaps my strongest attribute is that I take a great deal of pleasure in being in the outdoors. I don’t need non-stop action to keep me happy. To put it another way, I’m well accustomed to fishing failure. Many is the night when I’ve come home to announce that “I almost had a bite.”
But I’m a functional illiterate when it comes to steelhead. Not that I haven’t caught a few, but they were caught in other people’s boats, back-bouncing plugs on the Snake River, a technique that requires little skill on the part of the rod handler.
It’s hard for me to believe that I’ve been here for almost 40 years and haven’t learned to fish for steelhead. How can it be possible that I’ve lived within spitting distance of the Alsea, Siletz and Santiam rivers but have never chased the preeminent fish of the Pacific Northwest on any of them?
That lack is practically criminal on my part. But I’m ready to remedy the situation. I’m going to reach out to a guide and schedule a steelhead fishing trip on the Siletz, where it is said that steelhead are present every day of the year. Then I’ll schedule another and perhaps another, until I’ve seen and fished most of the river with a pro.
Then, when I head out on my own and come back with nothing, I’ll have the assurance that my failure was at least accomplished with the proper techniques.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net