Outdoors commentary: It’s time to hire a guide

Like most young men of my generation I was raised to be independent. This was good in many ways: my parents didn’t need to worry that I would move back in with them — that was simply never an option. Nor would I have considered taking charity or handouts short of starvation.

But independence can be taken to the point where it becomes ridiculous and self-defeating. Consider the caricature of the man of the house trying unsuccessfully to find his destination, even as his wife and kids beg him to just stop driving and ask directions. Except it’s not really a caricature, is it? It’s a very real reflection of those of us who see themselves as independent and don’t want to admit weakness, with a healthy dose of stubbornness thrown in.

I spent much of my life being that guy, and to be honest I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to shed that hard-cased, independent skin, except in one very important way — I’m going to hire a steelhead fishing guide.

In a life filled with travel, I’ve fished all over the country and never hired a guide. To some degree my decision was financial; I didn’t have the extra money. But for the most part, I didn’t want to admit my ignorance. I preferred to wing it, to depend on my experience and a vastly overinflated sense of my fishing acumen to carry me to success and glory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}