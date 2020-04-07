Outdoors commentary: The best fan ever

One of the benefits of writing a column for a small town newspaper for 25 plus years — besides the outstanding pay, which lets me go out for a good meal at least once a month — is that a number of people finally have been worn down by my continual presence in the paper and begun to read my work.
Some — and not all are close friends or family members — even claim to enjoy it. I like these people, both for their perspicacity and for their willingness to write or call me.
Of all of those fans — and I don’t mind telling you they number well into the high single digits — my very favorite is Andy Landforce. There are several reasons for this. The first is that Andy has been writing to tell me how much he enjoys my work since my very first year with the newspaper. He gets serious points for longevity, and speaking of longevity, Andy is 103 years old.
Now, a case could be made that Andy is not the most discerning literary critic, since everyone who knows him also knows that he likes everyone and can see a silver lining in a coal shaft. But he is one of the most knowledgeable outdoorsmen in the country, as well as being a renowned fisherman. So when Andy Landforce tells me that a column I’ve written touched him or reminded him of his younger days, well, that is a compliment I cherish.
A few days ago I received a letter from Andy — handwritten, of course — in which he offered a few ideas for future columns. He’s done this several times over the years and I’ve used his ideas more often than not. I’m going to do it again, now.
Andy wrote to tell me about an experience he had while wading for bluegill in a small farm pond. He was enjoying the quiet and the solitude, when a thunderous boom exploded very near him. When he recovered from the shock, water droplets were still falling on him, the residual effects of a beaver’s tail slap, occurring just feet away.
It speaks to the calm and tranquility that Andy brought to the simple act of fishing that an animal as watchful as a beaver could go about his business without knowing a human was so near.
Andy brought that same tranquility into the woods. While hunting bull elk he found himself surrounded by a herd of cows and calves, none of whom were aware of his existence. And they stayed unaware, even as they chewed and chirped, burped and butted their unassuming way through the forest and out of sight.
Consider: a man whose life has encompassed 10 decades of incredible outdoor experiences throughout this hemisphere, and has killed virtually every game mammal in North America, and the memory he most wants to share is of an episode in which he didn’t even see a harvestable animal. Welcome to the wonderful world of Andy Landforce.
Andy is still active and living on his own, grateful every morning, as he says, for waking with no pain. He feels just as good as he did way back when he was only 100, though the mechanics of living are more involved. It takes much of his effort to make, eat and clean up after meals, though he still makes time for a half-mile walk each day.
There’s still excitement in his life, as well, because he has to put on his pants every morning, an act he describes as the most dangerous part of his day.
I suspect that in the next year or two he’s going to have to start putting them on one leg at a time.
