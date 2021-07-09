Oregon State roundup

Oregon State wrestling assistant coach Nate Engel will serve as a personal coach for Olympian Adeline Gray as part of the USA Wrestling delegation at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I could not be more excited to go to the Olympic Games and help Adeline (Gray) accomplish her goals,” said Engel. “We have had a lot of fun this summer at training camps, and Adeline has been working so hard at each camp. She is truly one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of our sport. I want to thank my wife, Chris Pendleton, Isaiah Martinez, Dan Bartholomae, and USA Wrestling for this opportunity.”
Engel will coach world-ranked No. 1 and five-time world champion Gray who wrestles freestyle at 76kg.
“The Olympics are the absolute pinnacle of our sport, and to be able to coach there is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Oregon State head wrestling coach Chris Pendleton. “Coach Engel is making Oregon State and the entire Pacific Northwest proud!”
Gray will open her Olympic competition on Aug. 1.
“I am extremely excited about the Olympics,” said Gray. “I compete Aug. 1 and 2, but we still have a few weeks of intense work. Coach Engel helps me manage that time by creating and adjusting the plans to best fit our daily and long-term goals. He has also been instrumental in keeping me organized and up to date on the changing protocols and athlete play book that Tokyo's Olympic Committee is using to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
This will be Gray’s second Olympic Games. She was seventh in Rio in 2016.
Rowers receive honors
Two Oregon State women’s rowers have earned All-America honors, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association announced this week.
Muryn Greene was named to the All-America second team, while Sierra Bishop was named to the honorable mention.
Greene and Bishop both raced in the varsity-8 in all six competitions this season. Greene competed in the stroke seat, while Bishop saw time in the 3-seat, 4-seat and 5-seat. The duo helped OSU to a fourth-place finish with 21 team points at the Pac-12 Championships, the team's highest finish since 2009.
Greene and Bishop assisted in the Beavers in defeating Washington State and winning back the Tammy Crawford Plate and Jodi Winchell Cup. The Tammy Crawford Plate is awarded to the winner of the varsity-8 race in the Oregon State and WSU dual. The Jodi Winchell Cup goes to the team that has the most team points in the OSU vs. Washington State dual.
For her efforts this season, Greene earned All-Pac-12 honors. Bishop was named to the Pac-12 Honor Roll.
Bishop, from Wilsonville, has been selected to represent the United States at the upcoming U23 World Championships. Greene, from Northern Ireland, was chosen to compete for Great Britain in the event, but will not take part due to COVID-19-related squad restrictions.