 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU gymnastics: Beavers to enter season ranked 13th in country

OSU gymnastics: Beavers to enter season ranked 13th in country

  • Updated
Kaitlyn Yanish

Kaitlyn Yanish is one of Oregon State's top returners for the coming season.

 Mark Hoffman, Oregon State University

Oregon State gymnastics will open the 2021 season ranked No. 13 in the nation after the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll was released Thursday.

The Beavers ended the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 15. Oregon State will bring back 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selections Kaitlyn Yanish and Madi Dagen, both of whom have earned all-conference honors on multiple occasions. Yanish also earned All-America honors on the floor exercise in 2018 and 2019.

Florida was ranked first in the national poll, followed by Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Michigan. Pac-12 schools UCLA (seventh), California (tied for eighth), Washington (19th), Arizona State (21st) and Arizona (24th) were also in the top 25.

Oregon State will announce its season schedule at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News