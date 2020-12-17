OSU gymnastics: Beavers to enter season ranked 13th in country

Oregon State gymnastics will open the 2021 season ranked No. 13 in the nation after the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll was released Thursday.

The Beavers ended the shortened 2020 season ranked No. 15. Oregon State will bring back 2020 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selections Kaitlyn Yanish and Madi Dagen, both of whom have earned all-conference honors on multiple occasions. Yanish also earned All-America honors on the floor exercise in 2018 and 2019.

Florida was ranked first in the national poll, followed by Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Michigan. Pac-12 schools UCLA (seventh), California (tied for eighth), Washington (19th), Arizona State (21st) and Arizona (24th) were also in the top 25.

Oregon State will announce its season schedule at a later date.

