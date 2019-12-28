OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking to learn, move on from disappointing defeat

“Every game we feel like we’re prepared and we’re confident in ourselves,” junior guard Zach Reichle said. “We played well in the first half and then obviously didn’t respond in the second half. A tough road game. Sometimes stuff like that happens and you have to learn from it.”

The Beavers will try to apply those lessons Sunday when they host North Dakota (6-7) in OSU’s final nonconference game before beginning Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah. The game is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff at Gill Coliseum.

North Dakota doesn’t look like a team that should be able to hang with Oregon State. But maybe Texas A&M didn’t either.

Ethan Thompson says his team can’t look past any opponent.

“We still have to play our best game and do what we know we are supposed to do,” the junior guard said. “This game we should come out and be the aggressor, where Texas A&M I thought we got off to a hot start but throughout the game we weren’t getting baskets.”

Against the Aggies, the Beavers shot 11 of 23 from floor in the first half and 8 of 34 in the second.