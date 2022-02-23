OSU men's basketball: Despite obstacles, Beavers focused on 'finishing the season strong'

Mired in a 12-game losing streak and short on players due to injuries and other circumstances, the Oregon State men’s basketball team is striving to make the best of what’s left of the season.

Chemistry hasn’t come together in the second half of the year as it did in previous seasons under coach Wayne Tinkle, and it’s been difficult on those current players who saw what that cohesiveness presented and the success that was created.

Last year’s NCAA Elite Eight run seems like a distant memory.

The Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) have three straight home games, with 16th-ranked USC on Thursday, No. 12 UCLA on Saturday and Washington State on Monday, before finishing the regular season next week at the Washington schools. Then it’s off to the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“For us, it’s just finishing the season strong. That’s the best you can do at this time,” guard Jarod Lucas said. “Take a lot of those learning lessons in life and basketball, finish the season as strong as we can and try and get better every day.”

Senior center Roman Silva, like Lucas a third-year player in the program, said he’s seen glimpses of what this year’s version of the Beavers can do when the team is playing well.

He points to the first half of last Thursday’s game at No. 2 Arizona, when OSU scored 42 points and trailed by just two at halftime.

Silva said when things go south for college teams, cliques and factions can form and lead to fractures.

“It’s been hard trying to break that up,” he said. “We dealt with that a little bit last year and we kind of came together … we all decided to buy in and start hanging out together a lot more away from the facilities. This year it just seems a little bit harder.”

“It’s very frustrating, to be honest,” Silva added later. “I haven’t been on a team where it hasn’t come together. The only thing you can do is be positive in moving forward and try to build some camaraderie.”

Tinkle said the lack of chemistry has been the result of numerous factors.

The Beavers lost two returning players early in the season, forward Rodrigue Andela with a broken foot and guard Gianni Hunt, who in early December decided to sit out for personal reasons. He later announced he wouldn’t return this season in order to focus on his mental health. Center Chol Marial was declared academically ineligible related to his offseason transfer from Maryland.

Six other players have missed time in recent weeks due to injury, leaving the team with as few as seven scholarship players available for games.

In addition, in what Tinkle describes as a “perfect storm” that’s raged against his squad, dealing with close losses and trying to integrate seven new players have created insurmountable challenges for this group and led to disappointment for the returners who had high expectations for what this season could be.

“It’s kind of not gone the direction that we needed to go,” the coach said, adding that moving forward the team needs to stay disciplined on both ends of the court and can’t worry about the past.

“Just trying to find a way to play as close to 40 minutes as possible. That’s with our defensive philosophies and coverages and our discipline, is what it comes down to,” Tinkle said. “Then offensively, when we run our offense and we get turns of the ball, we get really good looks, we shoot better percentages and we score more.”

The first half at Arizona might have been the Beavers’ best half of the season, given the opponent. The Wildcats are third in the country, among 350 teams in defensive field goal percentage, and allowing less than 66 points a game. OSU had 42 at the break.

The effort provided a rallying point for the Oregon State coaching staff and a reminder to their players.

“We finished that first half on (an 8-1) run, so we tried to take a lot of positivity from that,” Tinkle said. “Like, ‘this is what we can do when we’re on page and we’re playing the way we’re supposed to play. Now let’s try to do it as close to 40 minutes as possible.’”

