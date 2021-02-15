OSU men's soccer: Amanda named College Soccer News National Player of the Week

Oregon State junior Gloire Amanda has been named College Soccer News National Player of the Week, the site announced Monday.
Amanda scored three goals over the course of the Beavers’ two matches last week, helping Oregon State take down Portland and Gonzaga. The forward opened the week with a 25th-minute goal against the Pilots on Feb. 8, and then scored twice in a 90-second span in the first half against the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Amanda now has four goals this season and 14 in his Oregon State career.
As a team, the Beavers have opened the season 3-0 and are ranked No. 22 in this week’s Top Drawer Soccer rankings. They return to action Saturday at Washington.