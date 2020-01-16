OSU plans series of MLK Day events

Oregon State University is gearing up for its annual series of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the 38th consecutive year the university has offered free MLK Day activities.

Here is a look at what is on the schedule:

Saturday

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. community members can participate in a “day of service.” Projects include enhancement of Sequoia Creek, a warehouse project with Linn Benton Food Share, a project at the Starker Arts Garden, cat care with Heartland Humane Society, MLK Jr. Park cleanup and meal prep with Global Community Kitchen.

To register go to https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/mlk_jr_day_of_service#.XiDDPf5KhPY

Monday

9 a.m.: The annual Peace Breakfast will be held at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 726 SW 26th St. for Oregon State community members and invited guests. The event is free, but registration is required at https://events.oregonstate.edu/event/38th_annual_dr_martin_luther_king_jr_peace_breakfast#.XiC_Af5KhPY. Four legacy awards will be presented during the breakfast.