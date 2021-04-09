OSU roundup

Women’s soccer

Oregon State scored twice Friday night but fell 3-2 at Washington State.

The Cougars scored the winning goal in the 65th minute.

With one shot on the board, McKenzie Weinert scored the first goal of the night before the clock hit the two-minute mark. A scuffle in front of the net led to a triangle pass between Weinert, Abby Schwartz, and Amber Jackson just before Weinert made the shot on goal.

Backing off the ball a bit, the Cougars took possession and tied the score at 14:41. Though the Beavers created a couple of chances on the field, Washington State gained a 10-4 advantage in shots in the first half.

Coming back from halftime, WSU scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute after taking the rebound from a Weinert shot.

Less than a minute later, the Beavers secured a corner kick for a set-piece goal from Schwartz. Taking the corner, Kaillen Fried kicked the ball outside of the goal box but still in the penalty area, allowing freshman Haley Richardson to send the ball to the net with a header. Schwartz finished the score with a tap on her head to get past the goalie.