OSU roundup

Mariah Mazon struck out 12 and allowed four hits in a complete-game effort Friday in Oregon State softball’s 2-0 home loss to Washington.
Mazon walked none and both runs against her were unearned due to a passed ball and a throwing error.
Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain also threw a complete game. She allowed two hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Mazon and Frankie Hammoude had the hits, both singles, for OSU.
The Beavers (14-15, 3-7 Pac-12) host the Huskies (29-4, 7-2) in a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Track and field
Oregon State athletes finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the heptathlon at the Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner-Kersee Invitational in Los Angeles.
Anneke Moersdorf was sixth with a personal-best 4,696 points, Maddie McHone seventh with a personal-best 4,489 and Claire Corbitt eighth with 4,430. UCLA’s Isa Videler was first with 5,290.
Moersdorf’s best placement in the two-day, seven-event competition was fifth in the long jump (17 feet, 6¼ inches); McHone had her best performance in the 800 meters (fourth, 2 minutes, 29.4 seconds); and Corbitt placed highest in the long jump (third, 17-10¾).
Oregon State next competes April 17 in meets at Sacramento State and Lewis and Clark.
Women’s soccer
Oregon State scored twice Friday night but fell 3-2 at Washington State.
The Cougars scored the winning goal in the 65th minute.
With one shot on the board, McKenzie Weinert scored the first goal of the night before the clock hit the two-minute mark. A scuffle in front of the net led to a triangle pass between Weinert, Abby Schwartz, and Amber Jackson just before Weinert made the shot on goal.
Backing off the ball a bit, the Cougars took possession and tied the score at 14:41. Though the Beavers created a couple of chances on the field, Washington State gained a 10-4 advantage in shots in the first half.
Coming back from halftime, WSU scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute after taking the rebound from a Weinert shot.
Less than a minute later, the Beavers secured a corner kick for a set-piece goal from Schwartz. Taking the corner, Kaillen Fried kicked the ball outside of the goal box but still in the penalty area, allowing freshman Haley Richardson to send the ball to the net with a header. Schwartz finished the score with a tap on her head to get past the goalie.
Oregon State outshot Washington State 4-1 in the final 25 minutes but was unable to get past the Cougar goalkeeper.