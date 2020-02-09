OSU roundup

LAS VEGAS — Junior Mariah Mazon and senior Fallon Molnar each hit their first career home runs to help the Oregon State softball team improve to 4-1 on the season with a 5-3 victory over CSUN on Sunday.

Mazon homered in the first to put the Beavers up 2-0. Missy Nunes had an RBI single in the second for a 3-1 lead and Molnar drove in two more in the seventh with her blast.

CSUN scored three times in the bottom of the seventh but could not complete the rally.

Xiao Gin had three hits and Nunes two to lead the Beavers.

Mazon went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.

The Beavers head to Houston for a tournament starting Friday.

Wrestling

STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon State dropped a 25-12 Pac-12 wrestling dual to No. 21 Stanford on Sunday afternoon to finish off a weekend of competition against conference opponents.

The Beavers won four bouts but couldn't hold on to win as the Cardinal earned pins at 157 and 165 pounds to extend their lead. Lane Stigall recorded a ranked win at 149 pounds and Brandon Kaylor improved his season record to 14-5 with his victory.