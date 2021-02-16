OSU roundup

Ellie Slama is 10 over with scores of 76-78 and Nicole Schroeder is 12 over after shooting 78-78.

Men's golf

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The Beavers jumped nine spots up the leaderboard after a solid second round at The Prestige on Tuesday.

The Beavers shot a 2-over 286 in the middle round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament after opening with a 7-over 291 and moved into a tie for seventh place in the 24-team field with a 9-over 577.

A 1-under 70 and three 1-over 72’s at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West made up the Beavers’ 286, the fifth-best score of the second round.

The final round begins at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Kyosuke Hara led Oregon State on Tuesday, shooting a 1-under 70 with four birdies and three bogeys, to jump into a tie for 34th place with a 2-over 74-70—144. He has now carded 24 sub-par rounds in his Beaver career.

Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits are each tied for 41st place with a 3-over 145 as both golfers have posted scores of 73-72. Tibbits has six birdies through 36 holes and Barry has dropped in five.