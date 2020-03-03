OSU schedules four sessions on public safety

Oregon State University is holding four sessions to discuss the future of public safety on campus.

OSU’s contract with the Oregon State Police for security services ends this June, and the university is gathering input on future public safety needs.

Here is the schedule of “community listening sessions:”

• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way.

• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Horizon Room.

• 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 11 in the Horizon Room.

A public safety committee, which includes students, faculty and staff, was formed in the fall of 2019 to spearhead the project. The committee is scheduled to make a recommendation by the end of spring term.

Goals of the project, OSU officials said, are to support a “welcoming, inclusive, diverse, respectful, trusting, safe and collaborative university community.”

