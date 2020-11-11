OSU signings roundup: Beavers volleyball adds two

The Oregon State volleyball program signed two players on Wednesday — Ashlyn Beaver (Murrieta, California) and Vivian Light (Sloughhouse, California) — who will join the program for the fall 2021 season.

Beaver, a setter who has played at Temecula Valley High School, will join Oregon State after serving as a team captain who helped guide the program to a second-place conference finish. She’s also competed for the Viper Volleyball Club, which is ranked in the top 15 in Southern California.

Light comes to Corvallis from Pleasant Grove High School. An outside hitter, she has racked up 762 kills over three seasons, including 322 as a sophomore. She’s also totaled 109 service aces along with 120 total blocks and 392 digs.

Men's soccer

The Oregon State men’s soccer team has signed Julian Gaines and Kosi Thompson to National Letters of Intent, head coach Terry Boss announced Wednesday.

Gaines is a forward from Austin, Texas, who played for Barca Residency Academy in 2019. He Earned extensive experience at U.S. Soccer Boys National Team Camp, attending multiple domestic camps, as well as international camps in Argentina and Croatia. He played with the U.S. U-15 squad at the 2017 CONCACAF Championships.