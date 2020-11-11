OSU signings roundup: Beavers volleyball adds two

The Oregon State volleyball program signed two players on Wednesday — Ashlyn Beaver (Murrieta, California) and Vivian Light (Sloughhouse, California) — who will join the program for the fall 2021 season.
Beaver, a setter who has played at Temecula Valley High School, will join Oregon State after serving as a team captain who helped guide the program to a second-place conference finish. She’s also competed for the Viper Volleyball Club, which is ranked in the top 15 in Southern California.
Light comes to Corvallis from Pleasant Grove High School. An outside hitter, she has racked up 762 kills over three seasons, including 322 as a sophomore. She’s also totaled 109 service aces along with 120 total blocks and 392 digs.
Men's soccer
The Oregon State men’s soccer team has signed Julian Gaines and Kosi Thompson to National Letters of Intent, head coach Terry Boss announced Wednesday.
Gaines is a forward from Austin, Texas, who played for Barca Residency Academy in 2019. He Earned extensive experience at U.S. Soccer Boys National Team Camp, attending multiple domestic camps, as well as international camps in Argentina and Croatia. He played with the U.S. U-15 squad at the 2017 CONCACAF Championships.
Thompson, is a forward from Toronto, Ontario, and a member of the Toronto FC Academy. He made the 2019-20 Generation Adidas Best XI and helped his team win the 2019 U16 Dallas Cup.
Wrestling
The wrestling program has added nine members, new coach Chris Pendleton announced.
The nine are: Jacob Barnes (heavyweight, McMinnville), Ricky Bell (125/133 pounds, West Linn), Cael Brunson (165 pounds, West Linn), Caleb Coyle (125 pounds, Bennington, Nebraska), Graham Gambrall (157/165 pounds, Iowa City, Iowa), Charley Hastriter (heavyweight, Boise, Idaho), Hunter Meinzen (157/165 pounds, Florence, Montana), Matthew Olguin (157/165 pounds, Fresno, California) and Kodiak Stephens (184 pounds, Arnold, California).
The signing class is Pendleton’s first at Oregon State.
Gymnastics
Natalie Briones has signed to compete for the OSU gymnastics team.
Briones, the daughter of Deo and Laurie Briones, placed first in the all-around at four of the six meets she competed in during the 2020 season, before the remainder of the campaign was cancelled. She finished 19th in the all-around, 15th in the uneven bars and 12th in the floor exercise at the 2019 USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Championships.
Briones is coached by Jack and Erin Carter at Carter's Gymnastics Academy.
Softball
The Beavers have signed nine players as part of its 2021 class.
Lici Campbell (C/1B, Fr., Vallejo, Calif.), Kiki Escobar (SS/2B, Fr., Oxnard, Calif.), Sarah Haendiges (P, Fr., Upland, Calif.), Eliana Gottlieb (OF, Fr., Newport Beach, Calif.), Ainsley Lambert (P, Fr., Spanish Fort, Ala.), Erin Mendoza (OF, Fr., Lakewood, Calif.), Kaylah Nelson (OF, Fr., Corona, Calif.), Des Rivera (C, Fr., Chino, Calif.) and Kristalyn Romulo (OF, Fr., Cerritos, Calif.) have all signed to join the Beavers in the 2022 season.
