OSU tests suggest 3.4% virus prevalence in Newport

Oregon State University’s coronavirus testing team has found a relatively high prevalence of the virus in Newport residents.
OSU’s Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-level Coronavirus Epidemics (TRACE) visited 30 neighborhoods June 20-21, and 336 of the households visited, or 71%, agreed to be tested, OSU officials said.
Preliminary results from the door-to-door testing suggest that 3.4% of the Newport community had the virus on those two days.
The 30 two-person teams received samples from 569 individuals and 13 tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our results indicate the virus is relatively prevalent in Newport,” said Ben Dalziel, assistant professor in the College of Science at OSU and co-director of the project. “We know this because previously undiagnosed infected individuals are present in a random sample of participating households across the city. This indicates the potential for significant further spread unless strong actions are taken to reverse the course of COVID-19 in Newport.”
The TRACE study is a collaboration of the OSU colleges of Science, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Public Health and Human Sciences, and the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine – in partnership with county health officials.
“This kind of random sampling gives us a type of data we don’t have, and we will be working with (the Oregon Health Authority) and OSU to understand how to incorporate this into the data tools we currently use,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson. “We will also be looking at the feasibility and cost of doing further sampling studies like this one.”
The results mean that all residents should pay close attention to guidance provided by health officials, such as the statewide face-covering mandate that begins today, said Javier Nieto, dean of OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Services and one of TRACE’s leaders.
The TRACE study originated in Corvallis and included four weekends of random neighborhood sampling. TRACE tested in Bend on May 30-31 and then expanded to Newport three weeks later, following the positive tests of more than 120 workers at Pacific Seafood, which operates five processing facilities in the city.
TRACE uses a statistical model based on the number of samples, the number of positive tests and prior information on the prevalence of the virus to estimate the proportion of the community that is infected during the period when the samples were collected.
The study was initially funded by OSU and a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. It has been bolstered by contributions from the OSU Foundation and the OSU Alumni Association. Funding from PacificSource Health Plans has allowed for the expansion to Bend and Newport, and additional sampling in Corvallis.
The fourth and final weekend of TRACE sampling in Corvallis, originally scheduled for May 16-17, took place June 13-14 to help determine if the easing of stay-at-home orders leads to a jump in the prevalence of the virus in the Corvallis community. Those results are also pending.
The first three weeks of sampling in Corvallis each suggested a prevalence of between one and two cases per 1,000 people.
