OSU tests suggest 3.4% virus prevalence in Newport

The results mean that all residents should pay close attention to guidance provided by health officials, such as the statewide face-covering mandate that begins today, said Javier Nieto, dean of OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Services and one of TRACE’s leaders.

The TRACE study originated in Corvallis and included four weekends of random neighborhood sampling. TRACE tested in Bend on May 30-31 and then expanded to Newport three weeks later, following the positive tests of more than 120 workers at Pacific Seafood, which operates five processing facilities in the city.

TRACE uses a statistical model based on the number of samples, the number of positive tests and prior information on the prevalence of the virus to estimate the proportion of the community that is infected during the period when the samples were collected.

The study was initially funded by OSU and a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. It has been bolstered by contributions from the OSU Foundation and the OSU Alumni Association. Funding from PacificSource Health Plans has allowed for the expansion to Bend and Newport, and additional sampling in Corvallis.