OSU-Utah football

Oregon State overcame an early 14-0 point deficit and dominated Utah in the third quarter Saturday night before holding on for a 42-34 Pac-12 football win at Reser Stadium.

OSU wide receiver Trevon Bradford had a big second half, scoring twice. His second touchdown, a 10-yard run with 2:58 left in the third quarter, put the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) ahead for good.

Alex Austin’s breakup of a Utah pass from the OSU 2 on a fourth-and-goal play gave the Beavers the ball back with 6:22 remaining.

Chance Nolan’s 54-yard pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison on the ensuing drive got OSU out of trouble.

Oregon State turned the ball over on downs at the Utah 35 with 3:47 left. The Utes (4-2, 3-1) took 69 second off the clock and got a field goal to close within eight. Harrison recovered the onside kick, and B.J. Baylor’s 12-yard run helped the Beavers run out the clock.

Down 10 points at halftime, the Beavers closed the gap on Bradford’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Nolan on the opening drive of the half.

The OSU defense allowed just one first down before Riley Sharp blocked a Utes punt that was returned 27 yards for a score to put the Beavers in the lead.