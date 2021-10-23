OSU-Utah football

Oregon State overcame an early 14-0 point deficit and dominated Utah in the third quarter Saturday night before holding on for a 42-34 Pac-12 football win at Reser Stadium.
OSU wide receiver Trevon Bradford had a big second half, scoring twice. His second touchdown, a 10-yard run with 2:58 left in the third quarter, put the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) ahead for good.
Alex Austin’s breakup of a Utah pass from the OSU 2 on a fourth-and-goal play gave the Beavers the ball back with 6:22 remaining.
Chance Nolan’s 54-yard pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison on the ensuing drive got OSU out of trouble.
Oregon State turned the ball over on downs at the Utah 35 with 3:47 left. The Utes (4-2, 3-1) took 69 second off the clock and got a field goal to close within eight. Harrison recovered the onside kick, and B.J. Baylor’s 12-yard run helped the Beavers run out the clock.
Down 10 points at halftime, the Beavers closed the gap on Bradford’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Nolan on the opening drive of the half.
The OSU defense allowed just one first down before Riley Sharp blocked a Utes punt that was returned 27 yards for a score to put the Beavers in the lead.
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant was flagged for targeting and disqualified on the ensuing kickoff. Utah went 45 yards in five plays to go back ahead at 31-28 on a Tavion Thomas 1-yard run.
The Beavers took the lead back on a Bradford 11-yard touchdown drive that saw the Utes lose their best player, linebacker Devin Lloyd to a targeting call.
Oregon State then had a punt block and Omar Speights return deep into Utes territory overturned because the Beavers had two players with the same uniform number (8) on the field. But Utah missed a 52-yard field goal, keeping OSU in the lead.
The Beavers then went 66 yards in seven plays, with Bradford’s 32-yard catch setting up B.J. Baylor’s 8-yard touchdown run that gave Oregon State a 42-31 lead with 9:49 left.