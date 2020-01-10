Panel set to take charter review to Corvallis council

An ad hoc committee of four Corvallis councilors is ready to take its findings on the city charter to the full City Council.
A group comprised of Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 4) and Barbara Bull (Ward 5) completed a six-meeting review of the charter with an 80-minute session Friday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room.
The group will present its findings to the council at its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting. Councilors will be meeting away from their usual Monday slot because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The group was charged only with making recommendations on items for the full council to consider rather than recommendations to take action. Changing or adding to the city charter would require a city election. If the council moves in that direction a charter measure could go on the ballot in November 2020.
The ad hoc group also suggested an extra layer of public process, recommending community task forces be formed to work on a series of items that the councilors concluded were either controversial, technical in nature — or both. The councilors emphasized that a task force is not mandatory for each item and perhaps a single task force could do work on a number of them.
The items that might require task force work included:
• Clarifying urban renewal vote requirements.
• Clarifying requirements for when a change in park use triggers a vote.
• How to fill council vacancies.
• Council compensation.
• Mayoral compensation.
• The structure of the council.
• Annexations.
• Appeals of land-use cases
Other items were believed to be doable with either a new council policy or perhaps just a change in charter language. They included:
• Updating pronoun usage.
• City manager search process.
• City manager job description.
• Ward boundaries and the redistricting process.
• The frequency of future charter reviews.
A key talking point in the discussions that led to the review was the “structure of council” concept. Elements that the councilors discussed were whether nine councilors is the correct number and whether the current two-year terms are working.
Concerns have been raised over the possibility that all nine council seats could turn over in one election and thus produce a council with little or no institutional knowledge.
Staggered four-year terms are a possible alternative. Backers of this concept note that it takes time to learn the council role and that four years might offer new councilors a bit more breathing room before they have to face the voters again.
Councilors are hoping to find a sweet spot of policies that would produce a more effective council as well as lead to more individuals seeking office and a more diverse candidate pool.
