Panel set to take charter review to Corvallis council

An ad hoc committee of four Corvallis councilors is ready to take its findings on the city charter to the full City Council.

A group comprised of Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 4) and Barbara Bull (Ward 5) completed a six-meeting review of the charter with an 80-minute session Friday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room.

The group will present its findings to the council at its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting. Councilors will be meeting away from their usual Monday slot because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The group was charged only with making recommendations on items for the full council to consider rather than recommendations to take action. Changing or adding to the city charter would require a city election. If the council moves in that direction a charter measure could go on the ballot in November 2020.

The ad hoc group also suggested an extra layer of public process, recommending community task forces be formed to work on a series of items that the councilors concluded were either controversial, technical in nature — or both. The councilors emphasized that a task force is not mandatory for each item and perhaps a single task force could do work on a number of them.

The items that might require task force work included: