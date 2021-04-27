Patches - COURTESY POST - Do NOT contact SDRO directly. Contact owner
MEET PATCHES Patches is a fabulous super senior at 13 years old and 30lbs, however, he is still a very... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An investigation into the deaths of a Philomath couple last month provides confirmation that the incident was a murder-suicide, according to a…
- Updated
A Philomath business was fined nearly $7,815 for environmental violations by the Department of Environmental Quality, the agency announced on …
- Updated
A Sweet Home man died and two Albany residents were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
On Friday evening, the steps of the Linn County Courthouse were full.
DEAR DR. ROACH: For over six decades, I have lived with smokers. My parents smoked around their children inside our family home and inside the…
- Updated
A 90-year-old Benton County man was among six new COVID-19-related deaths around the state reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases will likely push Linn County and perhaps 10 or more others into the extreme risk level April 30, requiring …
- Updated
On April 14, the Linn County Republican Party sent an email to supporters.
- Updated
Another piece of infrastructure that will take cyclists and pedestrians off of busy Highway 99W in South Corvallis is gaining momentum.
- Updated
Starting and operating an armed police force costs a lot of money, and it’s no different at Oregon State University: The university has spent …