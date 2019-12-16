Philomath A1 Rail

Upcoming meetings

• Due to holiday schedule conflicts, the Public Works Committee has scheduled a meeting for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the City Hall Council Chambers, 980 Applegate Street. The primary item on the agenda is a discussion of the water treatment plant.

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet with the Benton County OSU Extension Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Benton County OSU Extension Office Meeting Room, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis.

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council will meet in a joint session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Madison Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. There are currently three items on the agenda: a discussion of the Emergency Management Plan, criminal justice, and the next steps for the 9-1-1 Benton County Service District.

Holiday closures

Please note that city of Philomath offices will close at noon on Dec. 24 and will be closed all day Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. There will be no Philomath Connection bus service on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

