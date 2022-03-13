Philomath girls HOOPS

Philomath High took an early lead and never looked back Saturday night, holding off Corbett for the OSAA 4A girls basketball championship at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Sage Kramer had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead the top-seeded Warriors (22-4).

Abigail Brown added 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks, Reagan Larson two points and 11 rebounds, Ingrid Hellesto four points and six rebounds and Hailie Couture four points and five rebounds for Philomath.

Ella Holwege had 13 points for 11 seed Corbett (23-4).

Philomath took the lead for good at 4-3 on a Brown layup off an offensive rebound less than two minutes into the game, and the Warriors led 16-7 after one quarter.

The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the second quarter and 12 in the third, but Corbett was able to cut the deficit to seven at the end of those two periods.

But the fourth belonged to Philomath, which didn’t led the Cardinals get closer than seven in the final eight minutes and outscored Corbett 11-7 in the last quarter.

It was the fourth OSAA state title in program history for Philomath, which also won championships in 1986, 1987 and 2000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0