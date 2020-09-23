From the Past: April 18, 2018

Mr. von Lehe came to Benton County with his family about six years ago from the state of Minnesota and purchased what is known as the R.L. Henkle farm one and a half miles from Philomath on the Corvallis road and has resided there ever since. Before coming to Oregon, he was a member of the Minnesota legislature.

Mr. von Lehe is one of the most useful citizens Philomath has ever possessed. He is always willing to serve in any way for the public good. He has been a member of the school board for a number of years, is vice president of the Philomath State Bank and has frequently served in numerous other ways wherever he thought he could be service. The von Lehe family orchestra, composed of members of his family, is one of the best in Benton County and they have furnished music on many occasions free of charge. (Published April 15, 1918, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

SHOW: A large crowd from the Plymouth neighborhood were present at the Philomath picture show last Monday night, which was free and war pictures and lectures of men in camps, trenches, aviation fields and every walk of life were given. We think it was a grand picture, well worth a quarter of any man's money to see and hear it. (Published April 19, 1918, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).

75 Years Ago