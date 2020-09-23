From the Past: April 18, 2018

150 Years Ago
1868
MARRIED: At the Methodist church in this city (Corvallis), on Thursday, 16th inst., by Rev. E.A. Judkins, Henry C. McFarland, of Harrisburg, and Miss Olive C. Taupert, of Corvallis. At the same time and place, by the same, Wallace Baldwin, of Corvallis, and Miss Addie Brownson, of Philomath. An elegant cake, decorated in handsome style, accompanied the above, for which we make our politest bow. May Heaven's richest blessings ever rest upon our young friends — the sunshine of prosperity cheer them through life, and a blissful immortality of their portion beyond the confines of the tomb. (Published April 18, 1868, in the Corvallis Gazette).
100 Years Ago
1918
CANDIDATE: Elsewhere in this issue, our readers will see the political announcement of R.C. von Lehe of Philomath precinct for the nomination on the Republican ticket at the primary election, May 17, for the office of county commissioner of Benton County. Mr. von Lehe is one of Benton County's most progressive farmers, public spirited and patriotic citizens. Those who know him personally will testify to his unquestioned qualifications for the office to which he aspires.
Mr. von Lehe came to Benton County with his family about six years ago from the state of Minnesota and purchased what is known as the R.L. Henkle farm one and a half miles from Philomath on the Corvallis road and has resided there ever since. Before coming to Oregon, he was a member of the Minnesota legislature.
Mr. von Lehe is one of the most useful citizens Philomath has ever possessed. He is always willing to serve in any way for the public good. He has been a member of the school board for a number of years, is vice president of the Philomath State Bank and has frequently served in numerous other ways wherever he thought he could be service. The von Lehe family orchestra, composed of members of his family, is one of the best in Benton County and they have furnished music on many occasions free of charge. (Published April 15, 1918, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SHOW: A large crowd from the Plymouth neighborhood were present at the Philomath picture show last Monday night, which was free and war pictures and lectures of men in camps, trenches, aviation fields and every walk of life were given. We think it was a grand picture, well worth a quarter of any man's money to see and hear it. (Published April 19, 1918, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
75 Years Ago
1943
DRIVERS: A traveling examiner of chauffeurs and operators is to be at Philomath Wednesday, April 21, and will be at the city hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., states an announcement from the office of the secretary of state. Persons wishing permits or licenses to drive cars are asked to get in touch with the examiner while he is on duty there. (Published April 17, 1943, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
RESTAURANT: Mrs. Emma Hood purchased the Orange Owl cafe from Mrs. Thelma Morgan and took possession April 1. Mrs. Morgan is planning to go east to be with her husband, Bob Morgan, who is in the U.S. Navy in Rhode Island. (Published April 17, 1943, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
SEARCH: The Philomath state guards under Lt. George Cummings were called to assist the Corvallis state guards under Capt. Buxton in a search for a 16-year-old lost in the Coast Range mountains, near Summit. Sheriff Harper and a group of Corvallis men joined in the search. After two nights and days, the boy returned home safely. (Published April 19, 1943, in the Eugene Register-Guard).
15 Years Ago
2003
BUDGET: A series of Philomath School District budget workshops wrapped up Tuesday night with participants checking ballot boxes to indicate how they would cut the school budget. Teachers, school site council representatives, school board members and other district employees picked between piecing together targeted cuts, or across-the-board reductions to come up with $1.8 million in savings.
Ideas included closing Clemens Primary School, which opened in 2000 and which taxpayers are still paying for, eliminating all district funding for sports and extracurricular activities, and cutting days from next year's school calendar. Although the exercise enlightened people about how reductions in state funding will affect schools next year, district officials said Tuesday's votes would not determine the budget. (Published April 16, 2003, in the Corvallis Gazette-Times).
Compiled by Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
