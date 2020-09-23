From the Past: Jan. 7-13, 2015 (copy)

50 Years Ago

1965

SCHOOL BONDS: First National Bank of Oregon was the successful bidder for $204,000 in school bonds at a bid opening held by the Philomath School Board Tuesday night.

An effective interest rate of 3.324 percent was indicated by the bank in making the bid. The net interest cost over a 15-year period will be $52,859.52.

School officials indicated they were pleased with the interest rate, which was favorable compared to recent bond sales. The bonds will be dated Feb. 15, 1965, and will be invested at 4 percent interest until used for building purposes.

Money from the sale of the bonds will be used for construction of a junior high school gymnasium and two classrooms and one classroom at Philomath Elementary School. Bids are to be called for these projects in March. (Benton County Herald, Jan. 14, 1965).

