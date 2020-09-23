From the Past: Jan. 7-13, 2015 (copy)

100 Years Ago
1915
COLLEGE HOOPS: The Philomath College basketball team, now on a trip to play four games at different points in the state, won the first game Monday night by defeating a team representing the "First Church" at Portland; score 25 to 19. Tonight, Philomath plays the "Weonas" at Sellwood, the Christian Brothers' College team Thursday night, and the Chemawa Indians Saturday afternoon. Kilpatrick, H. John, J.C. Tucker, F.W. Jones and Percy Tucker are making the trip with L.L. Epley managing. (Weekly Gazette-Times, Jan. 1, 1915).
NEW DRUGGIST: Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Parsons of Philomath were guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Patterson yesterday and attended the Landis-Wood and Rawson-Wood nuptials. Mr. Parsons is the new druggist at Philomath, having recently moved to that city from McMinnville. (Weekly Gazette-Times, Jan. 1, 1915).
75 Years Ago
1940
FIREMEN GATHER: A committee of firemen met at the Review office Tuesday night to make plans for their annual banquet Feb. 6. Plans were made to entertain 75 people at a turkey dinner at 7 p.m. Those present at the meeting were Fire Chief Jack Rees, Ralph Walker, Harold Lutz, Harve Gardner, Hubert Hathaway and L.T. Ward. (Corvallis Gazette-Times, Jan. 11, 1940).
50 Years Ago
1965
SCHOOL BONDS: First National Bank of Oregon was the successful bidder for $204,000 in school bonds at a bid opening held by the Philomath School Board Tuesday night.
An effective interest rate of 3.324 percent was indicated by the bank in making the bid. The net interest cost over a 15-year period will be $52,859.52.
School officials indicated they were pleased with the interest rate, which was favorable compared to recent bond sales. The bonds will be dated Feb. 15, 1965, and will be invested at 4 percent interest until used for building purposes.
Money from the sale of the bonds will be used for construction of a junior high school gymnasium and two classrooms and one classroom at Philomath Elementary School. Bids are to be called for these projects in March. (Benton County Herald, Jan. 14, 1965).
