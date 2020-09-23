Fun at the Frolic: A first-person perspective of Philomath's annual celebration

Rocco just couldn’t help himself.
With fire trucks rolling by and blaring their sirens, the canine pointed his wet nose high in the air and wailed like a, well, like a dog.
Nearby, small children dashed a few feet onto the road to retrieve tasty treats. Alongside Applegate, families lined both sides of the street sitting in camping chairs and on curbs to enjoy the sights and sounds. Participants waved to the community from various types of vehicles, horseback and on foot.
They were all part of this year’s version of the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo’s Grand Parade.
Rocco’s wailing didn’t last long, although he thought about starting up again when a few of the noisier vehicles passed. But he wasn’t a nuisance; the dog actually provided a sweet moment that makes small-town parades such an enjoyable activity.
And that’s just it. You just never know what you might see during Frolic week.
The parade is only one activity over a four-day stretch. To provide an overview of the celebration, here is a first-person account.
Friday, 9:15 a.m.
Walking toward the ticket area to pick up a wristband for media access, I was quickly greeted by Darrell Hinchberger at the controls of a golf cart. We exchanged pleasantries and I soon recalled the news that he had been thrown into his position as the Frolic and Rodeo’s vice president of management only a couple of weeks ago.
The previous volunteer who served in that capacity resigned from the Frolic and Rodeo’s executive board. Hinchberger had been elected to take over the position later this year following the board’s elections, but he got the job a little early.
Another interesting take on the executive board involves Leanna Steinke, who is doing double duty as the secretary and rodeo chair.
“I think it’s the first time we’ve ever had a female rodeo chair,” Frolic and Rodeo president Chris Workman said. “She does great … she knows it better than anybody on the committee right now so we’re glad to have her step into that role.”
Darian Anderton will be taking over the secretary duties from Steinke. Others elected (with terms expanded from one to two years) include Workman (president), Cindy Beach (treasurer) and Jacob Coon (vice president of facilities).
Friday, 9:27 a.m.
The rodeo queens were brushing up on their skills in the saddle when I walked up the ramp and into the arena. The horsemanship skills event was to be staged this morning with the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon and Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon queen candidates getting ready.
“Have you ever been to one of these before?” asked Rachel Cihak, the current Frolic rodeo queen.
I admitted that I hadn’t and she explained what the candidates were doing at that moment and what was coming later in the morning.
The candidates were trotting their horses to acclimate them to the arena. Tack inspection followed and then the real activities were scheduled to get started. The Philomath Frolic and Rodeo queen candidates included Rylee Henderer, Kim Stagner, Allie Martin and Samanta Wavrin.
The horsemanship activity would involve two go-rounds — a 90-second freestyle pattern followed by a pattern chosen by the judges.
Unfortunately, the event started a little later than I had hoped and I needed to get over to the library for the Sidewalk Chalk Roundup. Last year, I arrived too late to provide much coverage so it was a priority for me to get over there earlier this time around.
Friday, 10:23 a.m.
The first child that I came upon creating an artistic chalk pattern in front of the library was 7-year-old Audrina Nichols. I shot a few photos and checked in with her mother before strolling around to view the other artworks. Among those on hand were three Corvallis Knights players — Andy Atwood (who also plays for Oregon State), Craig Colen and Branden Cutsforth. The team’s mascots, Mack the Knight and Lil’ King were also having fun with the kids.
Librarian Ashley Folgate said this year’s event attracted 37 entries. Winners were Sarah Workman (ages 4 and under), Abby Phelps (ages 5-8), Alex Dye (ages 9-12), Russell Hanover and Isaac Jorgens (ages 13-18), and Dana Skaar (adults).
Friday, 5:29 p.m.
Settling into the saddle, 4-year-old Kelwin Clark-Dean of Sweet Home was the first out of the gate during a round of mutton bustin’ and he held on for a good time and distance. In fact, he qualified as a semifinalist and advanced to the evening rodeo. He didn’t fare as well in the big arena but the best of cowboys have those unlucky runs. Kelwin’s little 2-year-old brother also entered and with kids that young, the “sheep fighters” make sure he stays aboard for a memorable and safe experience.
While leaving the event and trying to figure out if I would ever attempt to eat deep-fried mac and cheese — a dining option available at the carnival — a storm seemed to be brewing in the distance.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
Scott Allen, who has been announcing Frolic rodeos for several years, ventured into the grandstand and got the crowd excited with events about to begin. Near the beginning of each rodeo performance, Allen shares his patriotic side and often relates personal stories while making a connection with the crowd.
With the horrible events that occurred overnight in Dallas, he related a heartfelt story about a police officer’s wife and the fear that she faces each time her husband begins a shift. One message he wanted to get across was that police officers deserve the same type of respect that people show for our military veterans.
The rodeo got underway with an 80 right out of the gate on an exceptional bareback ride by Austin Foss out of Terrebonne. The annual Businessman’s Donkey Race featured more teams this year and was organized chaos in the arena. It’s a great event for the crowd to watch as these “ass whisperers” compete for a good time (give credit to Allen for coming up with that term).
The bulls made an appearance about two hours into the rodeo but only two competitors had entered. As a result, each cowboy climbed aboard for a second ride to entertain the crowd.
One of the big fears throughout the evening was just when was the torrential downpour going to begin? Other than a few sprinkles, the rain held off during the entire rodeo. And right as the final event was completed and the traditional stampede took place, the heavens parted and the rain began to fall.
Friday, 9:14 p.m.
The fireworks show started immediately after the rodeo. The rodeo program listed 10 p.m., and it seems that was about the time they had started last year. Since the fireworks are always a “weather permitting” event, I wondered if that had something to do with them going off sooner.
Workman said that wasn’t the case and that the plan was just to shoot them off after the rodeo, although he did say there were worries about the rain.
The fireworks lit up the sky for about 15 minutes and in the aftermath, ash could be seen and felt floating down into the stands.
Saturday, 9:51 a.m.
While walking around in the staging area for the parade, Eric Niemann and Tom Klipfel both attracted my attention as they got their scouts ready. Niemann had almost a military-style approach for his Cub Scouts to follow — left, right, left — while marching. Klipfel works with the older Boy Scouts in Troop 151 and he stressed the importance of putting forth their best effort for the community and their sponsor.
Moments later, I watched the Tom and Angie Baca climb into the grand marshal’s vehicle. After shooting a few quick photos, I crossed paths with Mayor Rocky Sloan who was staying pretty busy with judging and trophies and such.
The parade started at around 10:05 a.m. with many organizations, professions and other groups represented. The Shriners were there racing around in their little vehicles and a few of the timber companies had large contingents participating. The rodeo queen contestants brightened the route and I wondered how much time they must spend preparing their horses.
The last several minutes of the parade featured a long line of logging trucks, a great tradition that connects Philomath’s past with the present.
Saturday, 11:20 a.m.
The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce’s Classic Car Show featured a great lineup and much to the delight of organizers, participants and visitors, the rain stayed away. Adrian Ferbrache, who sits on the chamber’s classic car committee and worked his 14th year as a volunteer, greeted me on my way in and said 97 vehicles were registered, which was a nice surprise in face of weather concerns and a competing event in Roseburg.
Shelley Niemann, the chamber’s executive director, later said that registration number actually ended up over 100.
A few vehicles really caught my eye, including a 1948 Chrysler Town and Country sedan with woodgrain paneling. The vehicle’s owner, Frank Arms of Corvallis, bought the vehicle about 15 years ago and it was restored. Although he said he’s not sure how much the car is worth, he doesn’t hesitate about taking it out on the road, including trips to other states and Canada. Arms plans to take the vehicle later this month to an antique car tour event that begins in Troutdale and proceeds alongside the Columbia River, including through the Mosier Twin Tunnels.
Another favorite was a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette convertible owned by Jim Basile of Albany, which I really wanted for a photo to accompany a story featuring longtime car show volunteer, Rod Holland. It just so happens that Holland loves Corvettes and he used to have one that looked like Basile’s model.
Saturday, 4:15 p.m.
Following an interview with Cody Labahn about the lumberjack competition, I headed over to what Philomath Youth Activities Club director Eddie Van Vlack described as “pandemonium" — but in a good way.
Indeed, the PYAC Fish Rodeo was a popular event with tickets not lasting long. For those not familiar with this children’s activity, just take a look at the event’s slogan: “Who needs a pole when you have two hands?”
The one big difference between the lumberjack competition and the fish rodeo could be seen through the lens of my camera. The logging events provide great photo opportunities with competitors giving it their all in challenging events. The looks on their faces and wood chips flying through the air make for good photos.
But the fish rodeo is one of the tougher activities to shoot. As Van Vlack said, it can get crazy and the kids, along with volunteers helping the younger ones, make for a lot of bodies in the pool. In other words, right when I’m ready to trip the shutter for the perfect shot, someone usually steps in the way.
Sunday, 12:25 p.m.
The cool wind blowing through the concessions area might’ve cooled off the barbecued chicken a little faster than usual but it didn’t take away from the taste. The Marys Peak Search and Rescue Chicken BBQ hit the spot before heading into the arena to watch the rodeo finale.
The food options were much better at the rodeo this year compared to 2015. When the activities were away from the rodeo arena, such as the lumberjack competition and the fish rodeo, the vendors apparently weren’t too thrilled. But at the same time, I would think their sales were much better during the actual event.
In the case of my own family, last year we didn’t spent much on concessions because there was either a long line at the one option near the arena or you had to walk clear out beyond the ticket office. In the meantime, you’re missing the rodeo. Having the vendors closer to the arena seemed like a great idea to me and my pocketbook can account for it.
Sunday, 1:07 p.m.
The Sunday finale proved to be one of the most exciting performances with a lot of the top competitors showing up for the last day. A steady rain greeted rodeo fans in the beginning and it continued for some time. Muddy conditions were the result for competitors, but fans could stay dry under the covered grandstands.
Sitting a few rows back behind me was a cute-sounding youngster who had some classic comments. During tie-down roping, for example, the crowd grew quiet after the cowboy walked back toward his horse after he was finished with the calf. At just the right moment, the child exclaimed, “He can’t get up.” Very cute.
Later during the rodeo, a baby donkey was carried out into the arena for the crowd to see. It had been born overnight. During its first moments in that large open space, the baby donkey bucked a few times to the delight of the crowd. Also very cute.
The Philomath Frolic and Rodeo wrapped up with one bull rider able to stay aboard this year. It had been a pretty busy stretch, but as always, a lot of fun.
‘Til next year.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
