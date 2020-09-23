Fun at the Frolic: A first-person perspective of Philomath's annual celebration

With the horrible events that occurred overnight in Dallas, he related a heartfelt story about a police officer’s wife and the fear that she faces each time her husband begins a shift. One message he wanted to get across was that police officers deserve the same type of respect that people show for our military veterans.

The rodeo got underway with an 80 right out of the gate on an exceptional bareback ride by Austin Foss out of Terrebonne. The annual Businessman’s Donkey Race featured more teams this year and was organized chaos in the arena. It’s a great event for the crowd to watch as these “ass whisperers” compete for a good time (give credit to Allen for coming up with that term).

The bulls made an appearance about two hours into the rodeo but only two competitors had entered. As a result, each cowboy climbed aboard for a second ride to entertain the crowd.

One of the big fears throughout the evening was just when was the torrential downpour going to begin? Other than a few sprinkles, the rain held off during the entire rodeo. And right as the final event was completed and the traditional stampede took place, the heavens parted and the rain began to fall.

Friday, 9:14 p.m.