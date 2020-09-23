Miller settles in as Philomath's new fire chief

An earthquake, birth of a daughter and his wife’s family background all came together at the right time to provide Tom Miller with a gentle push into the firefighting profession.
Twenty-six years later, Miller has launched into a new direction by taking over as Philomath Fire & Rescue’s new chief. His first day on the job was Feb. 19.
“I walked into my first fire station on Jan. 2, 1990,” Miller, 50, said about his first gig as a volunteer, which occurred not long after a notable earthquake hit northern California in 1989. “I went from going to the lake and camping and doing all the things you do as a couple without children to all of a sudden, being home all the time because we had a new child.”
Miller’s wife, Melissa, suggested an activity in Felton, the California community where they lived.
“My wife grew up in fire service — her dad was the volunteer captain, her grandfather was the town constable back in the day — so she encouraged me to get involved in the volunteer fire department so I could get out of the house once in a while.”
The temblor also led Miller down the path.
“I saw them going through the community and helping them board up and take care of windows,” he said. “They were a small group, I think we had 20 volunteers, but we always banded together, we always got the job done. So seeing those guys out there doing all that, it made me realize I could just give a little more to my community.”
An electrician by trade, Miller continued to volunteer over the years.
“Then once I got my certifications lined up to where I could make the swap over and not take too much of a financial hit, that’s when I started to become paid,” Miller said.
Eventually, Miller ended up teaching fire service on college campuses in Oklahoma and Texas.
“Then I got into fire service full-time as a training officer for District 7 Fire, which is in Helotes, Texas, just outside San Antonio,” he said.
There, Miller worked as assistant chief and then fire chief. Before taking the Philomath job, Miller had worked as fire chief at North Hays County Emergency Services District No. 6 in Texas.
Miller didn’t pause for long when asked about what he likes to see in his firefighters.
“You have to be very civically minded and be willing to help others,” Miller said. “I would say integrity’s a big one, being an honest and forthright person is probably at the top of the list. We hold ourselves to a very high standard and we know that the community does, we want people that come in and be a good spokesperson for us and be a good example to others.”
Volunteers don’t have to be well-versed on firefighting when they join.
“I think it’s important that people coming into fire service know we work hard, we play hard and there’s a lot of training that’s involved,” Miller said. “They don’t have to be trained to walk in the door, we’ll do that for them, but it does take some time to get them to where they can go out on calls, drive vehicles and be able to do fire protection duties safely.”
Outgoing fire chief Tom Phelps will stay on through a transition period.
“Obviously, we have a pretty nice, tight-knit group here and it’s nice to inherit something that’s in good shape and has been taking care of business before I got here,” he said. “I feel very privileged to follow Tom and turn me over to a well-prepared, well-equipped and just has a good, positive image in the community type of department.
“In my last job, that was not necessarily the case and so I had to come in and do a lot of work right away to kind of work through some things,” he added.
Miller said as far as operations go, many things are the same, a good outcome from national standards now in place in fire service.
“It doesn’t matter where you go, we all operate under the same guidelines,” he said. “So those are always the same.”
Differences seen in different departments usually involve things like equipment, such as the use of a water tender.
“I had the opportunity to always be in a similar environment to this where some areas were hydrated and other weren’t,” he said. “We always had to haul water, use water tenders, all those kinds of things that we do here. Most city guys don’t know what a water tender is.”
Miller said the fire department could use updated equipment, including front-line engines that are aging.
“It would be nice to update those,” he said. “Hopefully this bond issue that coming up, that’s something we can use that money for and upgrade those older pieces of equipment.”
The fire board has been talking for several weeks about placing a bond issue on the ballot.
“Obviously the bond issue is a big deal for us,” Miller said. “Chief Phelps will continue to go out and educate and talk to people about it as well. That’s one of the things he’ll be doing as he’s stepping out and I’m stepping in.”
Miller said Philomath Fire & Rescue will continue to assess how they are responding to calls.
“I know Chief Phelps has done a really good job of analyzing those things as far as getting people to the fire station and getting them into the vehicles and getting to a scene and getting them out on time,” he said. “The 24-hour shifts that we just went to have made a huge difference on our response times because we have people right here in the fire station instead of waiting for people to come in from the house.”
As for the immediate future, Miller was planning to meet with officials last week to start discussion on the scope of work and costs involved with the fire department’s seismic upgrade.
Miller planned on no immediate changes with the department.
“This place is pretty solid and obviously, Philomath should be really proud of this group and what they’ve done over the years,” he said.
