Miller settles in as Philomath's new fire chief

An earthquake, birth of a daughter and his wife’s family background all came together at the right time to provide Tom Miller with a gentle push into the firefighting profession.

Twenty-six years later, Miller has launched into a new direction by taking over as Philomath Fire & Rescue’s new chief. His first day on the job was Feb. 19.

“I walked into my first fire station on Jan. 2, 1990,” Miller, 50, said about his first gig as a volunteer, which occurred not long after a notable earthquake hit northern California in 1989. “I went from going to the lake and camping and doing all the things you do as a couple without children to all of a sudden, being home all the time because we had a new child.”

Miller’s wife, Melissa, suggested an activity in Felton, the California community where they lived.

“My wife grew up in fire service — her dad was the volunteer captain, her grandfather was the town constable back in the day — so she encouraged me to get involved in the volunteer fire department so I could get out of the house once in a while.”

The temblor also led Miller down the path.