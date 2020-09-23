Philomath group takes plunge for Special Olympics (copy)

CORVALLIS — Despite the name of the event, this year’s version of the Polar Plunge turned out to be one of its warmer versions.
The weekend rain even let up for a time while the scores of people raising money for Special Olympics Oregon jumped into the Willamette River Saturday morning at the Crystal Lake Sports Park’s boat ramp.
“It was not that bad, not nearly as cold as I thought it would be,” said Drew Shields, Philomath High School senior. “It’s worse if you sit in a hotel sauna and then you jump in the pool.”
Even without a sauna session, jumping into the pool during last year’s event was more chilly for participants.
“Last year was pretty cold,” said Terry Garvin, organizer of the Philomath High School team. “The air temperature was a lot colder.”
Associated Student Body members from the high school made up a good portion of the team and some were jumping for the second year, including Alex Castle.
“It was definitely a lot warmer than last year,” he said.
In all, the Philomath team raised at least $750. Twelve students along with Garvin and teacher Joe Dealy participated.
Dealy took part in the event through a “Plunge-A-Teacher” contest.
“We had a contest going on where kids would put money in jars and put in money for the teacher they wanted to plunge,” Garvin said. “There were four teachers who volunteered to do it and Mr. Dealy won.”
Dealy, a longtime math teacher, beat out David Dunham, Donna Carter and Alice Eldridge in the contest.
The team members showed up in crazy costumes ranging from cheerleader outfits to creative hats to pajamas -- the swimsuit of choice for Kallie Hagel.
Two Polar Plunge events, which are sponsored by Oregon law enforcement and various corporate partners, took place on Saturday, the other in Eugene. Five Polar Plunge events are staged statewide on various dates.
Garvin has now taken part in the Polar Plunge for five years.
“I’m way past being nervous just waiting for it,” Garvin said. “Even the people who did it last year, this is the first time they had to run in ... and a couple of them were really nervous about it.”
In all, the Corvallis Polar Plunge raised about $42,000.
