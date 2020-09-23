Philomath group takes plunge for Special Olympics

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS — Despite the name of the event, this year’s version of the Polar Plunge turned out to be one of its warmer versions.

The weekend rain even let up for a time while the scores of people raising money for Special Olympics Oregon jumped into the Willamette River Saturday morning at the Crystal Lake Sports Park’s boat ramp.

“It was not that bad, not nearly as cold as I thought it would be,” said Drew Shields, Philomath High School senior. “It’s worse if you sit in a hotel sauna and then you jump in the pool.”

Even without a sauna session, jumping into the pool during last year’s event was more chilly for participants.

“Last year was pretty cold,” said Terry Garvin, organizer of the Philomath High School team. “The air temperature was a lot colder.”

Associated Student Body members from the high school made up a good portion of the team and some were jumping for the second year, including Alex Castle.

“It was definitely a lot warmer than last year,” he said.

In all, the Philomath team raised at least $750. Twelve students along with Garvin and teacher Joe Dealy participated.