Pinewood Derby about more than just racing cars (copy)

Beginning with a kit that included a block of wood, four wheels and nails for axles, several participants in Saturday's Pinewood Derby added their own touch with personal designs. But beyond aesthetics, members of Philomath's Cub Scouts Pack No. 161 wanted to see just how fast their creations could go.

As the cars whizzed down the track, the faces of those watching closely lit up with excitement as they approached the finish line.

"Pinewood Derby obviously is a lot of fun," Cub Scouts master Eric Niemann said during the event, which was staged in the Philomath Elementary School cafeteria. "Kids enjoy the thrill of the race but it brings together family and community and there's a lot of goodness in that."

A traditional Cub Scouts event that dates back to 1953, the Pinewood Derby is seen as a bond-strengthening activity as parent or adult mentors help design, carve, paint, weight, refine and race the car.

"The Pinewood Derby is always kind of the highlight of the year," Niemann said. "It's structured around boys and parents working together and family values is a big part of scouting. And this is kind of a catalyst that helps drive that."