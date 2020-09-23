Pinewood Derby about more than just racing cars

Beginning with a kit that included a block of wood, four wheels and nails for axles, several participants in Saturday's Pinewood Derby added their own touch with personal designs. But beyond aesthetics, members of Philomath's Cub Scouts Pack No. 161 wanted to see just how fast their creations could go.
As the cars whizzed down the track, the faces of those watching closely lit up with excitement as they approached the finish line.
"Pinewood Derby obviously is a lot of fun," Cub Scouts master Eric Niemann said during the event, which was staged in the Philomath Elementary School cafeteria. "Kids enjoy the thrill of the race but it brings together family and community and there's a lot of goodness in that."
A traditional Cub Scouts event that dates back to 1953, the Pinewood Derby is seen as a bond-strengthening activity as parent or adult mentors help design, carve, paint, weight, refine and race the car.
"The Pinewood Derby is always kind of the highlight of the year," Niemann said. "It's structured around boys and parents working together and family values is a big part of scouting. And this is kind of a catalyst that helps drive that."
Don Murphy, who came up with the idea for the Pinewood Derby, said during a Scouting magazine interview in 1999: "I wanted to devise a wholesome, constructive activity that would foster a closer father-son relationship and promote craftsmanship and good sportsmanship through competition."
Pack No. 161, which is sponsored by the local United Methodist Church, has a membership of around 20 boys ranging in age from 6 to 10, most of them students at Philomath Elementary. The derby featured age divisions and then wrapped up with an all-encompassing race of the top cars.
The rules are simple. Arranged in heats, up to four cars start by gravity from a standstill on a track and run down a ramp unaided to a finish line. Each vehicle's size can be no more than 2.75 inches in width and 7 inches in length.
"They can be lighter but no more than 5 ounces," said Matt Bierek, who constructed the track for the derby. "As it turns out, a 5-ounce car will go faster than a 3-ounce one because it's all about gravity and falling down the track."
The top four placewinners from the local event will advance to a district competition on April 11 in Corvallis. Those four boys are Zack Novak, Marcos Garcia, Michael Novak and Connor Childers. The "Best in Show Car" honor went to Blake Niemann and all participants received some sort of trophy for their efforts.
Even if hardware wasn't presented, Eric Niemann hopes the rewards will stick around for a lifetime.
"Cub Scouts, at its core, its mission is helping boys make smart, ethical choices and moral choices ... and so, that's what scouting's all about," he said. "But also, to have fun while learning those values."
