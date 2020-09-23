School, tribe working together on Philomath's mascot issue

“This conversation has come up, because I didn’t want to be speaking for my family if they didn’t feel the same, and they felt the same about it, too,” Williams said. “We were in support of it and felt good about it and didn’t feel there was any detrimental effect because of it.”

White stays in contact with many of his former classmates.

“I went to school with Siletz tribe members and felt the pride that they felt,” White said. “I just didn’t see the negativity in it at all.”

As of last week, White had contacted about 250 former PHS students and out of all of them, he reports only two “non-committals” — those who said they didn’t care one way or the other. All others preferred to keep the mascot tradition intact.

“I think it’s bringing up certain issues,” White said. “People are close to their hearts and they really didn’t think they had a voice in it. And now that they think they do, they’re stepping up to the plate.”

White would like to see the middle school hang on to the Braves mascot.

“I think they’re both important because one leads to the other,” he said. “Being a Brave and one day, they will be a Warrior.”