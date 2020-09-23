School, tribe working together on Philomath's mascot issue

The connection most people feel to their high school alma mater usually lasts a lifetime. In a small community such as Philomath, those feelings can take on even more importance with generations of families carrying on Warrior pride.
A political battle that has now gone on for years has threatened what many see as an important part of the high school’s tradition. The latest chapter to emerge from the state level occurred Jan. 21 when the Oregon Board of Education ruled that schools using Native American mascots and logos could continue to use them if they get permission from one of the state’s nine tribes.
For the region that includes Philomath, that involves the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Even though Warriors had not been included on a list of banned names, the high school was going to need to change its logo, which depicts the profile of a Native American in full headdress. But now, the school might be able to maintain that representation if the tribe gives its stamp of approval.
“What we want to do is communicate with the Siletz tribe and find out what they find to be the most respectful course of action and that’s the course that we’re going to take,” Philomath schools superintendent Melissa Goff said last week.
“They are sending letters to all the superintendents within their tribal area letting us know what their thoughts are on the legislative change and what their recommendations are,” Goff added.
Beyond the PHS logo, the middle school’s Braves nickname was among those banned mascots that had to go. As a result, the school began the process to choose a new mascot through parent, community and student surveys dating back to last fall.
According to a report prepared for the school board by middle-school principal Steve Bell, a process that included two surveys and review by the school’s site council came up with “Warriors” as the top choice for a new mascot. As such, Bell recommended that the school board adopt the change.
“We believe changing the Philomath Middle School mascot to Warriors will bring more unity to the high school and middle school,” Bell wrote in the Feb. 10 report. “We also believe this unity will provide increased support and continuity within our community.
The school board took no action on the mascot issue at its Feb. 18 meeting.
“I’m not sure what we’ll do yet … we have that on hold right now until we hear from the confederated tribes,” Goff said about whether or not the middle school might just keep the Braves mascot.
Philomath High School hadn’t started any official process to change its logo prior to the legislative action.
“By the first week of April, you need to let the Department of Education know so we should know very soon what are next steps are going to be,” Goff said this past Wednesday.
Gary White and Jeff Williams are among those who believe the school mascots should remain in place. White, a 1972 PHS graduate and local insurance agent, has taken a great interest in the issue, leading a campaign to keep Warriors and Braves around for future generations.
“We went through this process 10 years ago and then whoever was proceeding at that time backed away and let us keep the Warrior symbol and name,” White said. “At that time, I had a strong feeling about it and thought if it ever comes up again I want to get involved.
“And I don’t see this being the last hurrah either,” he added. “It will probably come up again in the future.”
Williams has a viewpoint that may carry a lot of weight. A 1966 PHS graduate, he is a member of the Siletz tribe with several relatives who also went through the local school system, including his mother, a 1937 Philomath graduate.
“I went over and talked to the general manager of the Siletz tribe and asked of their opinion and if there was a strong feeling and she said no and the general feeling was that it was OK,” Williams said about keeping the mascots and logos.
Williams believes the school district should put together a presentation and make the request from the tribal council in person. He said the Warriors references never bothered him during his school days and in fact, he appreciated it.
“This conversation has come up, because I didn’t want to be speaking for my family if they didn’t feel the same, and they felt the same about it, too,” Williams said. “We were in support of it and felt good about it and didn’t feel there was any detrimental effect because of it.”
White stays in contact with many of his former classmates.
“I went to school with Siletz tribe members and felt the pride that they felt,” White said. “I just didn’t see the negativity in it at all.”
As of last week, White had contacted about 250 former PHS students and out of all of them, he reports only two “non-committals” — those who said they didn’t care one way or the other. All others preferred to keep the mascot tradition intact.
“I think it’s bringing up certain issues,” White said. “People are close to their hearts and they really didn’t think they had a voice in it. And now that they think they do, they’re stepping up to the plate.”
White would like to see the middle school hang on to the Braves mascot.
“I think they’re both important because one leads to the other,” he said. “Being a Brave and one day, they will be a Warrior.”
It’s not certain exactly when the Warriors mascot became associated with Philomath High. Reference to Warriors can be found in newspaper articles in the early 1940s. White said he’s talked to old-timers who believe Warriors was in use in the early 1930s.
Does Williams believe the issue will finally be settled?
“It probably isn’t, but it’s headed in a better direction right now than it was three years ago,” he said.
For now, the school district will determine its direction on the issue after communicating with the tribe.
“We’ll see if they find our current mascots respectful and find that there is value in having our mascots stay the same,” Goff said. “We want to honor that.”
