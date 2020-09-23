The 'Boss Man' cometh: Kevin Boss delivers golden football to PHS

Seven years ago in Phoenix, former Philomath High School standout Kevin Boss etched his name in New York Giants lore by making a 45-yard catch early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII.
Five plays later, the Giants scored to take a 10-7 lead over New England, a franchise trying to make history by becoming the first team to complete a perfect season since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Instead, the Giants became the first-ever wild-card team to win the Super Bowl in what some have called one of the biggest upsets ever in sports.
“I’ve never sat down and watched the game in its entirety,” Boss said last week following a special PHS assembly. “My wife and I always thought when the kids get a little older, we’ll sit down and maybe watch the entire game to re-live it a little bit.”
Boss was in his hometown Friday to present a golden football to Philomath High as part of a special NFL program created to celebrate the Super Bowl’s 50th anniversary. Called the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll, the program is designed to acknowledge schools and communities that have directly influenced Super Bowl history and impacted the game. More than 2,000 high schools and roughly 3,000 players and coaches are being recognized this season.
In a speech to PHS students, Boss recommended participation in athletics.
“I’m really good friends with Tony Rath and the Rath family and they really have a good connection with him,” PHS sophomore Kenan Conner, who plays quarterback and defensive back for the Warriors, said after talking with Boss. “I think it’s really cool to meet him and look up to him with all these accomplishments.”
C.A. Rath coached the PHS football program during the Boss years — he graduated in 2002. At the time, Boss had the fire to work hard to see how far he could take his athletic career.
“That was a dream, but I was probably the only one at the time that thought it would work,” Boss said when asked if he ever thought about playing in the NFL while coming out of high school. “It’s funny, there were a few people looking back, coach Rath and Jay Faxon, I think both those guys really made an impact on my life as football coaches.”
Still, in a moment of honesty, Boss admitted that the dream was even stronger for basketball. Back then, Dave Garvin headed up the boys’ program and his coaching also impacted the future pro athlete.
“If I could’ve had my druthers, I would’ve played in the NBA,” Boss said, later adding, “Football kind of chose me in a sense where I would’ve chosen basketball but I certainly had that love and desire and work ethic to keep pushing forward with football.”
Boss saw his NFL career come to an end in 2012 while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs after he suffered the last of five diagnosed concussions. The aftermath was not easy to work through.
“There were a couple months where I was having a rough time with post-concussion symptoms with headaches and stuff, so there for a while, it was like, are these headaches ever going to go away? But once they subsided … I’ve been fine,” he said.
Still, Boss said the concussions have created some worry about his future.
“I definitely have those thoughts from time to time,” he said. “But right now, I’m trying to still just live life and not think about it and I have absolutely no problems right now.”
Boss didn’t receive any attention from major universities coming out of high school. He wanted to play both football and basketball and Western Oregon proved to be a good fit. After a stellar college career, he was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2007 draft.
Boss ended up becoming an important player during New York’s Super Bowl run after starting tight end Jeremy Shockey broke his leg and was lost for the season. He would go on to catch 150 passes over a six-year career, with 22 touchdowns and 2,033 receiving yards, while playing for the Giants, Raiders and Chiefs.
But the concussions took a toll and cut his career short.
“Just a lot of people ask me, are you going to let your kids play football? Because of the concussions and stuff, that’s always a question I get,” he said. “I think the danger of them not playing high school sports, or high school football in particular, is greater than playing and risking concussions. Just because of what it teaches you about character and teamwork and hard work, all that good stuff really is hard to gain anywhere else.”
Boss started a sports performance training business in Bend. Although he does do some coaching, he has a true passion for the training and athletic development side of sports.
“I kind of developed that at an early age, wanting to be in the weight room as much as I could and that stuck with me,” he said. “I get to be around basketball, a game I love, and train high school athletes … it’s been a lot of fun.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!