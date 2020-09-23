The 'Boss Man' cometh: Kevin Boss delivers golden football to PHS

C.A. Rath coached the PHS football program during the Boss years — he graduated in 2002. At the time, Boss had the fire to work hard to see how far he could take his athletic career.

“That was a dream, but I was probably the only one at the time that thought it would work,” Boss said when asked if he ever thought about playing in the NFL while coming out of high school. “It’s funny, there were a few people looking back, coach Rath and Jay Faxon, I think both those guys really made an impact on my life as football coaches.”

Still, in a moment of honesty, Boss admitted that the dream was even stronger for basketball. Back then, Dave Garvin headed up the boys’ program and his coaching also impacted the future pro athlete.

“If I could’ve had my druthers, I would’ve played in the NBA,” Boss said, later adding, “Football kind of chose me in a sense where I would’ve chosen basketball but I certainly had that love and desire and work ethic to keep pushing forward with football.”

Boss saw his NFL career come to an end in 2012 while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs after he suffered the last of five diagnosed concussions. The aftermath was not easy to work through.