Editorial: Slow down for farm vehicles (copy)

According to a news release from the Oregon Farm Bureau, significant crashes with injuries involving farm machinery are on the rise. That should be no surprise seeing that Oregon’s population continues to climb. More people equals more motorists equals more conflicts out on the roadways.

In general, farm machines are designed to travel at speeds of no more than 25 mph and must display a reflective, triangular, orange-and-red "slow moving vehicle" sign while out on public roads. They have a legal right to be there.

We realize that for many drivers caught behind these big rigs, 25 mph is a snail’s pace. Honking won’t get farm machinery moving any faster, however.

Also, please realize that many pieces of equipment are being driven by teenagers who probably are quite anxious about the line of cars forming behind them. It’s not as if their dreams for the day included clogging the road and causing meltdowns from motorists.

In our experience, the drivers of combines and tractors, once it’s safe, will do everything they can to give you as much passing space as possible.