Boss reaches top in men’s college soccer (copy)

It was a great year for Philomath native Terry Boss.
Last spring, he married Hannah Nates in a ceremony in Raleigh, North Carolina. In December, Boss, 33, capped his first season as an assistant coach at Virginia with a national championship.
A year ago at this time, Boss had completed his first season working on the staff of Oregon State's Steve Simmons. Boss wasn't actively looking for a job after his short stint with the Beavers but a phone call from a friend, Michael Behonick, ended up changing his path.
Behonick had just taken a job at Penn State, and Virginia coach George Gelnovatch had a vacancy to fill. For those who don't follow college soccer, the Cavaliers have one of the top national programs.
"I enjoyed my time at Oregon State but I went out and did my due dilligence and took a look at it," Boss said. "That's where I ended up."
Boss had never been to Charlottesville, although there was somewhat of a familiarity with the region. His wife had lived about three hours away in Raleigh and Boss himself played for a minor-league franchise in Charlotte, a little over four hours away from the UVA campus.
"It's one of the few places that I would've left Oregon State for," Boss said. "The opportunity to come and be a part of history and potentially win a national championship was very much a part of the decision of leaving a place that I really enjoyed."
Boss is still somewhat new to the coaching profession after a professional soccer career that encompassed eight seasons, including three years with Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. Concussions led to his retirement in 2011.
His first stint in coaching came at his alma mater, Tulsa, as an assistant in 2012. The Golden Hurricane had a respectable 14-6-1 season that included advancement in the NCAA playoffs to the round of 16.
"I felt pretty lucky to have as a player really good coaching role models that helped me make that transition earlier," Boss said about his evolution from player to coach. "The thing as a player — and me and my brother, we talk about this — don't forget what it's like to be a player.
"The understanding that pressure is built into the game and as a coach, it's your job to take it off ... just being able to relate to them and understand what they're going through. When you can relate, I think it helps get the most out of your players."
Terry's brother, Kevin Boss, is a former NFL tight end now living and coaching in Bend.
With the Cavaliers, Terry Boss does a little bit of everything but does focus on the goalkeepers. He worked this season with Calle Brown, a senior who had experienced challenges as an underclassman.
"This guy caught fire and was really, really successful all year," Boss said. "It was fun to watch him grow as a player and have success."
Brown came up big in the national finale against UCLA, a game that ended in a scoreless tie through regulation. The Cavaliers then won a shootout, 4-2.
In that moment as his goalkeeper walked to the net to prepare for the shootout, Boss said not much coaching occurs. It's a situation that had been rehearsed so often in practice and reviewed in the game film room.
UCLA had been involved in a shootout earlier in the playoffs, beating North Carolina in the quarterfinals.
"We were able to watch their film and their shooters," Boss said. "It was a situation we felt really comfortable in and if we got to that point, we knew we had a decent chance of winning."
Heading into the postseason, the Cavaliers were not in a good place. Notre Dame had defeated Virginia, 3-0, in a conference tournament showdown.
"After losing to Notre Dame it forced us to take a hard look at our formation," Boss said. "That game knocked us out of the ACC tournament and we had almost a two-week period without playing a game. We had almost a new preseason. We were allowed to hit the reset button."
The Cavs changed from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 diamond and got another shot at Notre Dame in the second round after opening with a 3-1 victory over UNC Wilmington.
"It's funny; you look back at something like that and it seems to be nothing but unfortunate at the time but it turns out to be a blessing in disguise," Boss said about the loss to the Irish in the ACC tourney.
In the rematch, Virginia posted a 1-0 shutout and followed with victories over Georgetown and Maryland-Baltimore County to reach the finals against UCLA. The rest is history as the Cavaliers won their seventh national title.
Boss and his fellow coaches didn't get much rest after the victory.
"There's not much of an offseason for us," he said. "On the bus ride back, you're recruiting. You take a deep breath and enjoy it, but then it's time to get on to the next season."
Boss would like to move up the coaching ladder at some point in the future.
"I really like this age group and I definitely want to be a head coach one day," he said.
