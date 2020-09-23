Boss reaches top in men’s college soccer (copy)

Brown came up big in the national finale against UCLA, a game that ended in a scoreless tie through regulation. The Cavaliers then won a shootout, 4-2.

In that moment as his goalkeeper walked to the net to prepare for the shootout, Boss said not much coaching occurs. It's a situation that had been rehearsed so often in practice and reviewed in the game film room.

UCLA had been involved in a shootout earlier in the playoffs, beating North Carolina in the quarterfinals.

"We were able to watch their film and their shooters," Boss said. "It was a situation we felt really comfortable in and if we got to that point, we knew we had a decent chance of winning."

Heading into the postseason, the Cavaliers were not in a good place. Notre Dame had defeated Virginia, 3-0, in a conference tournament showdown.

"After losing to Notre Dame it forced us to take a hard look at our formation," Boss said. "That game knocked us out of the ACC tournament and we had almost a two-week period without playing a game. We had almost a new preseason. We were allowed to hit the reset button."

The Cavs changed from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 diamond and got another shot at Notre Dame in the second round after opening with a 3-1 victory over UNC Wilmington.