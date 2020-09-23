Philomath's dream season ends with loss in semifinals at La Grande

Combs responded by striking out junior Kara Gooderham for the inning’s first out but sophomore Jaiden Hafer followed with a grand slam to put the Tigers up 5-0.

“It was a well-hit ball, but very, very wind-aided,” Remington said. “That was why it was frustrating.”

It’s the only time this season Philomath had been shut out. La Grande, meanwhile, has blanked nine opponents this season and has allowed just one run in its last six games.

La Grande sophomore Allie Brock limited the dangerous Warriors lineup to just one hit on the afternoon.

“Obviously, it’s the best we’ve faced all year,” Remington said. “She had a really good rise ball and we haven’t really seen a rise ball all year. … She just spotted really well and we just would not make the adjustment to attack the first-pitch fastball.”

Philomath had reached the semifinals after clinching its first league title in 34 years to gain an automatic berth to the playoffs and then defeating North Valley and Sweet Home in the first two rounds.