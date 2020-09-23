Philomath's dream season ends with loss in semifinals at La Grande

The dream of reaching the Class 4A state championship game for the first time in Philomath High School’s softball history came to an end Tuesday at La Grande.
Facing the No. 1 team in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings and one of Class 4A’s most lethal pitchers, the Warriors just couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 5-0 loss.
“It was an unbelievable state playoff semifinal game,” third-year Philomath High coach Erik Remington said. “They made some good defensive plays, we made some good defensive plays and it was a massive pitching duel.”
The Warriors wrap up the season with an overall record of 22-6. The loss ended the team’s winning streak at 15 games.
“It doesn’t matter what sport you play, there’s only one team that can finish on top,” Remington said. “To finish in the top four in the state out of 40 teams at the 4A level, I’m super proud of the girls.”
With dominant pitching and the defenses backing them up, the game moved along at a fast pace. The Tigers were clinging to a 1-0 lead through five innings but took definitive control in the sixth on a grand slam. La Grande sophomore Jacie Howton was hit by a pitch and sophomore Jayce Seavert followed with a double to open the inning.
With no outs, Remington called for Philomath to issue an intentional walk to load the bases. Senior Mady Bell had singled off Philomath freshman Kamden Combs earlier in the game and Remington decided to take his chances and give her the free pass.
Combs responded by striking out junior Kara Gooderham for the inning’s first out but sophomore Jaiden Hafer followed with a grand slam to put the Tigers up 5-0.
“It was a well-hit ball, but very, very wind-aided,” Remington said. “That was why it was frustrating.”
It’s the only time this season Philomath had been shut out. La Grande, meanwhile, has blanked nine opponents this season and has allowed just one run in its last six games.
La Grande sophomore Allie Brock limited the dangerous Warriors lineup to just one hit on the afternoon.
“Obviously, it’s the best we’ve faced all year,” Remington said. “She had a really good rise ball and we haven’t really seen a rise ball all year. … She just spotted really well and we just would not make the adjustment to attack the first-pitch fastball.”
Philomath had reached the semifinals after clinching its first league title in 34 years to gain an automatic berth to the playoffs and then defeating North Valley and Sweet Home in the first two rounds.
“I told the girls at the end of the game that our first goal was the 1984 deal. At the start of the season, that was our only goal,” Remington said. "It had nothing about how far we would go in the playoffs or having a shot at the championship game. It was let’s start with getting a league championship and then consider all this bonus softball.”
Philomath had the game’s first base runner in the top of the second when senior Carrie Lillis reached on a one-out single. But Brock ended the inning with two straight strikeouts.
The Tigers got a runner aboard in the bottom half on a two-out walk but Combs got the third out on a pop-up to junior Hannah Williams at shortstop.
After the Warriors had a three up, three down third, La Grande broke through on the scoreboard in the bottom half on a two-out solo home run by junior Alaina Carson.
“They are well-coached and played very fundamental softball, which I love seeing when you play fundamental like that,” Remington said of the Tigers, coached by Kirk Travis. “We had a couple of mistakes but the bottom line is we didn’t score any runs.”
Philomath junior Amie Russell was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth but La Grande again stopped any threat with an inning-ending double play.
In the bottom half, defense also came up big for the Warriors. Williams made a diving catch from her shortstop position to rob Seavert of a hit and after Bell reached on a one-out single, Philomath ended the inning with a fly out to Kaili Saathoff in center and a ground-out to Russell at third.
Remington said the game represented classic state semifinal playoff action.
“Riley Weaver makes an unbelievable diving play up the middle and throws a girl out at first from her knees,” Remington said as an example. “Another girl tattoos a ball into the 5 hole and Hannah lays out and snags it for a line-drive out.”
The Warriors had their best chance to push a run across in the fifth. Lillis reached on an error and Combs later walked with two outs to get two aboard. But Brock worked out of the jam with an inning-ending strikeout.
La Grande got its leadoff hitter aboard in the fifth on a Brock single but Philomath stopped any further threat. In the sixth, Philomath went down 1-2-3 before La Grande’s big inning. In the seventh, Lillis reached on a one-out walk but the game ended with a strikeout and grounder to second.
La Grande (22-4) will face Henley in the championship game Saturday in Corvallis. The Hornets eliminated South Umpqua, 6-3, in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Combs went the distance and allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
“The kid pitched her tail off and I know she was heartbroken,” Remington said. “I told her ‘you can’t shoulder the load and you do what you can do to give your team a chance to compete’ and she did.”
Philomath loses five players to graduation with Lillis, Terra Ordway, Madison Smallwood, Sarah Buddingh and Reiley Reichhuber.
“After taking it this far after the 34-year hiatus, I’m super proud of them,” Remington said. “The losses always hurt, they sting, but these seniors one day will go into the basketball gymnasium and see that banner hanging up. It will take them a little while for them to understand what they did for the program.”
La Grande 5, Philomath 0
Tuesday at La Grande
PHILOMATH (22-6);000;000;0;—;0;1;0
LA GRANDE (22-4);001;004;x;—;5;5;1
Pitching: Combs (W/L) 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Hitting: Williams 0-3; Ordway 0-3; Russell 0-2; Reichhuber 0-3; Lillis 1-2; Buddingh 0-3; Galvan 0-3; Combs 0-1; Saathoff 0-2; Weaver 0-0.
