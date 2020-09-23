STATE CHAMPIONS: Philomath takes 4A basketball's top prize

HILLSBORO — The secret to success on the grand stage of the high school boys basketball tournament often comes down to talent, teamwork and perhaps a little luck.
Philomath High School coach Blake Ecker throws in factors such as hard work and desire. But in the case of the Warriors this season, the wildcard ingredient that led to a Class 4A state championship might have been as simple as friendship.
“I’m a little overwhelmed … it’s a huge moment for us,” junior guard Riley Davis said following Philomath’s 55-45 victory Saturday night over Seaside. “We’ve been thinking about this since the fifth grade so I’m glad we got it done.”
Logan Williams, another junior, echoed those feelings.
“I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what to say,” Williams said. “We’ve been working so hard for seven years … It just all came together tonight and we finally got what we’ve been working hard for so many years.”
Kenan Conner, a well-spoken sophomore who came on strong over the final third of the season, talked about a special camaraderie among teammates.
“This is overwhelming, I’ve never experienced anything like this before, it’s really special,” Conner said. “They are my best friends, the guys I grew up with and I’m just thinking about the future and what we’ve started. It’s our turn.”
Philomath never trailed in the game and when Seaside made a desperate run late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors settled down, came up with big defensive stands and hit free throws to secure its second state title in the past three years.
“We’re kind of a blue-collar team that’s going to keep working hard,” Ecker said. “It’s all about hard work and getting things done. I’m really proud of them, I’m really, really proud of them. It’s an amazing win.”
Philomath had a heavy presence in the 4A finale at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Dan Johnson and the student band was on hand, of course, and the student section reached new heights this season in their efforts to pump up the team.
“This is kind of crazy, it just really feels unreal,” said junior Casey Croy, who scored a key basket with less than two minutes left in the game after Seaside had pulled to within two of the lead. “It hasn’t really set in yet. I don’t know, I’m just glad I’m not on Seaside’s end, that’s all I can say.”
Junior Austin Gerding had a career night with a game-high 21 points, including success on 3 of 4 free throws in the final 1:12.
“I’m on cloud nine, I think everybody on our team is. It’s hard to describe right now, it’s amazing though,” Gerding said during the postgame celebration. “If I could put one word on it, I’d say surreal.”
Despite entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed, Philomath appeared to some as vulnerable based on a lack of tournament experience. Sure, the Warriors have been a playoff mainstay over the past few years, but a lot of seniors graduated off last year’s squad with only one returning starter.
“I’m glad we proved them wrong, obviously, and I can understand why people would say that, but playing the way we were playing, we were hard to stop,” Davis said.
In the end, Philomath survived the Seaside scare for its third state basketball title — the others coming in 2002 and 2014.
“We held through it and that’s what good teams do,” Ecker said. “They find a way to win.”
