STATE CHAMPIONS: Philomath takes 4A basketball's top prize

Philomath never trailed in the game and when Seaside made a desperate run late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors settled down, came up with big defensive stands and hit free throws to secure its second state title in the past three years.

“We’re kind of a blue-collar team that’s going to keep working hard,” Ecker said. “It’s all about hard work and getting things done. I’m really proud of them, I’m really, really proud of them. It’s an amazing win.”

Philomath had a heavy presence in the 4A finale at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Dan Johnson and the student band was on hand, of course, and the student section reached new heights this season in their efforts to pump up the team.

“This is kind of crazy, it just really feels unreal,” said junior Casey Croy, who scored a key basket with less than two minutes left in the game after Seaside had pulled to within two of the lead. “It hasn’t really set in yet. I don’t know, I’m just glad I’m not on Seaside’s end, that’s all I can say.”

Junior Austin Gerding had a career night with a game-high 21 points, including success on 3 of 4 free throws in the final 1:12.