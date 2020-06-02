Portland Grains (June 1)

Bids as of noon
June wheat futures trended 3.75 to 8.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All bids in dollars per bushel
U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 8.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
U.S. 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat
Bids for 14 percent for June delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
U.S. 2 Yellow Corn – delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains
Bids for June delivery trended .50 to 1.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery had no quote.
U.S. 1 Yellow Soybeans – delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains
Bids for June delivery trended .25 to 1.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 18 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
