Portland Grains (June 1)

Bids as of noon

June wheat futures trended 3.75 to 8.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All bids in dollars per bushel

U.S. 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 8.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

U.S. 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat

Bids for 14 percent for June delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Friday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.