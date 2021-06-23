Prep basketball: South Albany’s Isaiah Gilliam named MWC Player of the Year

During his senior season for the RedHawks, Gilliam averaged 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 4 steals and 1.2 blocks. Against North Salem in May, he scored a season-high 41 points in a 59-36 win.

“As good of a basketball player as he is, he’s an even better kid,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “And it was a lot of fun this year getting to watch him play as well as he did while getting to play with his younger brother, DeShawn. Getting to watch them play together has just been really cool.”