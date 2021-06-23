Prep basketball: South Albany’s Isaiah Gilliam named MWC Player of the Year

South Albany senior Isaiah Gilliam was selected by the conference's coaches as the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year.
During his senior season for the RedHawks, Gilliam averaged 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 4 steals and 1.2 blocks. Against North Salem in May, he scored a season-high 41 points in a 59-36 win.
“As good of a basketball player as he is, he’s an even better kid,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “And it was a lot of fun this year getting to watch him play as well as he did while getting to play with his younger brother, DeShawn. Getting to watch them play together has just been really cool.”
Noah Dewey (Crescent Valley), Cole Weber (Lebanon) and Koby Ruiz (West Albany) were first-team all-league selections.
Local second team-selections were Jake Leibelt (CV), Henry Pointer (Lebanon), Isaiah Sim (South Albany) and Curtis Kuhlman (Corvallis).
Kellen Sullivan (Corvallis), Karsten Sullivan (Corvallis), DeShawn Gilliam (South Albany), Adam Temegen (CV), Justin Hamilton (CV), LJ Carmichael (West Albany), Justin Whittier (West Albany), Jason Patrick (South Albany), Grant Hooley (South Albany), Nate Thompson (Corvallis) and Brayden Currey (Lebanon) received honorable mention.
