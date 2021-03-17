Prep roundup: West boys tip Lebanon

West Albany High fell behind Lebanon in a boys soccer game on Tuesday but rallied back for a 2-1 victory.

Lebanon took a 1-0 lead early in the second half before Demetry Arellano equalized on a free kick about five minutes later.

The game remained even until Dakota La Casse-Tran scored on a corner kick, assisted by Alexander Harer, with just over a minute to play.

"It was a tough game," West coach Kevin Branigan said. "They did a lot to frustrate us and played well. We were not as composed as I would like but we found a way to get a win."

West 3-1-1 plays at Woodburn on Thursday.

Other scores

Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER: Corvallis 3, South Albany 2; Woodburn 3, Crescent Valley 0; Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0

GIRLS SOCCER: Corvallis 8, South Albany 1; Philomath 9, Cascade 1; Stayton 5, Sweet Home 0

VOLLEYBALL: South Albany 3, West Salem 1; Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 1; Blanchet Catholic 3, Scio 1; Monroe 3, Central Linn 2; East Linn Christian 3, Oakland 1; Oakridge 3, Jefferson 1

