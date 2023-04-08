Penny's performance begins with getting on a glove.

The 9-year-old American kestrel weighs as much as a quarter-pound hamburger patty. She can see ultraviolet light that reveals parts of the world humans can't see.

And she's completely dependent on humans.

An education curator at Chintimini Wildlife Center on Saturday, April 8, said someone adopted Penny — illegally — as a chick and the bird never learned how to be a falcon.

She had a suitor for a time.

"She had no idea what to do with him," Bree Hincricher said to a crowd during a fundraiser event at the nonprofit rehabilitation and veterinary service provider.

Penny is a permanent resident of Chintimini, where staff raised about $2,000 in cash and another $6,000 in in-kind donations ahead of baby animal season. That's when animals proliferate and are hit by vehicles or fall ill.

Chintimini treats animals rescued from a broad swath of the valley, while the closest neighboring centers are in Eugene and Portland.

Some, like Penny, have the behavior but not the skill to survive outside of human care. The kestrel sounded an alarm for visitors to the Chintimini fundraiser.

"She doesn't know that alarm should be saved for emergencies. She screams at everything she sees," Hinricher said.