Back to nature: A long and winding road

Twenty years ago, I met a man at a writer’s conference who told me about his plan to get back to nature, a phrase that always confuses me.

“How will you go about it?” I asked.

“I bought 40 acres completely off the grid that borders a national forest in Idaho. I’m going to put up a teepee, hunt and fish and grow my own food,” he said. “I’m going to adopt the lifestyle of the Native Americans.”

“That will be exciting,” I said. I wanted to mention that Native Americans frequently starved or froze to death, when they weren’t dying of disease, infection or bad luck, but decided not to rain on his parade. Besides he might just pull it off.

There is a cost to this return to nature stuff, in the form of unremitting effort and discomfort. Very few of the back-to-nature folk are prepared to pay in those currencies for extended periods of time. A subsistence lifestyle, as he described, requires a great deal of work just to subsist. He was a quick learner, as I found out at another conference a few years later.