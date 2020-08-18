Back to nature: A long and winding road

Twenty years ago, I met a man at a writer’s conference who told me about his plan to get back to nature, a phrase that always confuses me.
“How will you go about it?” I asked.
“I bought 40 acres completely off the grid that borders a national forest in Idaho. I’m going to put up a teepee, hunt and fish and grow my own food,” he said. “I’m going to adopt the lifestyle of the Native Americans.”
“That will be exciting,” I said. I wanted to mention that Native Americans frequently starved or froze to death, when they weren’t dying of disease, infection or bad luck, but decided not to rain on his parade. Besides he might just pull it off.
There is a cost to this return to nature stuff, in the form of unremitting effort and discomfort. Very few of the back-to-nature folk are prepared to pay in those currencies for extended periods of time. A subsistence lifestyle, as he described, requires a great deal of work just to subsist. He was a quick learner, as I found out at another conference a few years later.
“I was naïve,” he said. “I didn’t have the skills to make an Indian lifestyle work. Now I’m living more like a pioneer. I have an axe, an adze and a crosscut saw and I’ve started work on a cabin. I’ve also bought traps and snares and I’m running a trapline. I’ve taken a couple classes on finding edibles in the wild. I’ll get some farm animals. The next time you see me I will be a successful pioneer who has carved a home in the wilderness.”
I couldn’t help but wonder how "carving a home in the wilderness" jived with his initial goal of going back to nature. I didn’t ask.
A dozen years on, he seemed more substantial.
“That’s because I’ve been eating better,” he laughed. “The pioneer thing was great but I was working 16 hours a day just to survive and then only barely. Between cutting firewood and collecting food I hardly had time to work on the cabin. It wasn’t quite finished when winter came. That was unpleasant. I tried to get back to town but the snow was too deep so I was stuck until spring. I decided that if I survived, I had to evolve.
“So now I live what is best described as a rural lifestyle. I still heat my house with wood that I cut myself, but I brought electricity in a few years back and dug a well so I’ve got running water. I thought I had hit the big time until I got married and was advised that the big time required indoor plumbing. So, one septic tank and a bunch of piping later we achieved wifely happiness, which it turns out, is a critical issue.
“We now maintain a large garden, raise pigs and chickens for meat and eggs, and I finally bought a couple cows. I generally kill a deer and elk each year and occasionally I get a bear.”
“How would you describe your back-to-nature experience?” I asked.
“Well, I was a pathetic Indian and a sub-par pioneer, so I guess I was a failure,” he said. “But the journey got me where I am today, and I’m pretty pleased with the result.”
With good reason, I think. My friend learned something important to all of us, that going back to nature is not traveling to a point in time or to a specific lifestyle. It is an individual journey of uncertain length powered by belief and dreams in equal measure.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
