Commentary: Changing coverage of high school football

After nearly a full calendar year, high schools sports in the state of Oregon are finally back.
Sure, it’s a completely different landscape with masks, social distancing and plenty of rules and regulations as we continue to battle through the COVID-19 pandemic that took away the opportunity for people of all ages to compete on the courts, on the field and in the pool.
But that hasn’t been able to stop the excitement so many high school athletes across the state have been feeling.
Yes, it’s weird. And will be.
The seasons are cut way down.
There will be no postseason tournament or state champion crowned.
Parents aren’t allowed to attend at many events.
Still, everyone wins.
Everyone wins by simply lacing up their shoes, putting on shin guards or wearing shoulder pads and helmets and taking to the court or field to compete in their favorite sport.
It’s weird for us at the newspaper as well, and there are many questions to be answered.
How much interaction can we have and what does that look like as far as players and coaches are concerned?
Can we even attend some events?
Over the past few months our coverage of Oregon State sports has meant plenty of Zoom calls before and after games. That has worked well but is not as feasible on the high school scene.
And like many professions, we have been working remotely for the better part of the last year in order to help protect ourselves, our coworkers and the public from the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Because of all of those issues, and some others, our approach to high school sports coverage, particularly football, will look quite different than ever before.
We still plan to get out to some events, including two football games on Friday night. However, due to the start times (7:30 p.m.) and our press deadline (10:55 p.m.) it is not realistic to turn a story around for the Saturday print edition on Friday nights.
Therefore, we will have a short recap for the print edition and full stories online for the games we attend. We will have a roundup of other games that will be on our websites (democratherlad.com and gazettetimes.com) as well.
While this is not ideal by any stretch, it is the best way to provide a complete and thorough account of the games.
In order to do this, and do it well, we need assistance from the schools to provide us information to make this happen. And not just in football. For various reasons, it is becoming more and more necessary for coaches or a designated representative of each team to get us information following each game, by 10 p.m. at the latest. (We may still be able to squeeze something in after that time.)
And since we are currently working remotely, the best way to do this is to email our general sports account: mvsports@lee.net. This is also the best way to reach the sports staff in general.
There’s no doubt we will all be working through the kinks — which, to be honest, is pretty typical at the start of each high school season.
Even with the quirkiness of everything, we’re looking forward to a (condensed) high school sports season like no other.
Just getting back to playing games is a win in my book.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.