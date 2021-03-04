Commentary: Changing coverage of high school football

Over the past few months our coverage of Oregon State sports has meant plenty of Zoom calls before and after games. That has worked well but is not as feasible on the high school scene.

And like many professions, we have been working remotely for the better part of the last year in order to help protect ourselves, our coworkers and the public from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Because of all of those issues, and some others, our approach to high school sports coverage, particularly football, will look quite different than ever before.

We still plan to get out to some events, including two football games on Friday night. However, due to the start times (7:30 p.m.) and our press deadline (10:55 p.m.) it is not realistic to turn a story around for the Saturday print edition on Friday nights.

Therefore, we will have a short recap for the print edition and full stories online for the games we attend. We will have a roundup of other games that will be on our websites (democratherlad.com and gazettetimes.com) as well.

While this is not ideal by any stretch, it is the best way to provide a complete and thorough account of the games.