Commentary: Memories of the 2000 football season

Oregon State’s defense finished with five interceptions of Harrington as the Beavers denied the Ducks an outright conference title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

With Washington’s win later in the day, the Huskies joined the Beavers and Ducks at 7-1 and headed to the Rose Bowl.

What I also remember about that day is that after the game I headed up to Wilsonville High School to cover the 4A state boys soccer title game between Jesuit and Corvallis. Yeah, I should have planned for heavy postgame traffic but didn’t and ended up showing up in the middle of the first half! To make matters worse, Corvallis dropped a 2-1 decision.

The other memory that sticks out from that season is watching the game against UCLA, a 44-38 Beavers’ win at the Rose Bowl. No, I wasn’t in attendance. Instead, a group of us from the paper headed to photographer Karl Maasdam’s house to watch it and it was quite the party!

Anyway, why am I writing about these memories?

All this reminiscing is because this is the 20th anniversary of the 2000 team and we are beginning a project that will look back at the team.

We had begun to talk about it way back in March. And we all know what happened then, unfortunately.