Outdoors commentary: A bad day all around

I’ve read numerous stories about dogs being drowned by raccoons. Even large dogs like blueticks, Walkers and Plotts have been drowned if they approached a swimming coon. I’ve often wondered how the raccoons were so successful in water attacks, especially against dogs who were also good swimmers and more than capable of killing a coon on dry land.

Kam’s experience finally gave me my answer. The coon had maneuvered herself on top of the dog, with her head on top of his and her body spread around him, like a second skin. She was locked in place by her paws, which are nearly as dexterous as human hands, and by her claws, which dug into the dog’s flesh at multiple places on his body. She was so well and solidly placed that Darby could not turn his head enough to bite.

Scott grabbed an axe handle and began pummeling the raccoon, but the dog was getting hit almost as much as the coon. So Scott changed tacks, wedging his handle between the coon and dog and trying to pry it off. Meanwhile, Kam waded in to grab the coon by its back and try to lift it off.

I can only imagine the sounds of the donnybrook that took place there in the near darkness. Squalling, growling and spitting must have rent the night. And there’s no telling what noises the animals were making.