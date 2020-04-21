Outdoors commentary: Dealing with closures of all kinds

But a couple years ago, the rules were changed to require that dogs be on leash year-round, except when used to hunt game birds or rabbits. ODFW now threatens a hefty fine for letting your dog off leash. I can understand a requirement to keep your dog under voice control so the animals won’t go off on their own, but making dog owners on a 1,700-acre patch of overgrown scrub follow the same restrictions as in a city park in New York City seems a bit like bureaucratic overreach. And a $100 fine?

There are closures that make sense and others that all too obviously are made because it’s just easier. Easier to shut down everyone than to actually cite the rule breakers. Easier because enforcement — and enforcers — love rules that are black and white. But every time black and white rules are imposed upon the public our rights and opportunities are lost.

I feel the same about the OSU Research Forest’s coronavirus-based decision to close McDonald and Dunn Forests to public recreation. There was a great deal of leeway available to OSU in their decision making. They could have followed the approach of the National Forests and Bureau of Land Management, who allowed public use away from choke points like campgrounds. But OSU took the easy way, the black and white way, and shut the research forests down completely.