Outdoors commentary: Deschutes River dreams and nightmares

My recent fishing trip on the Deschutes River did not begin on a positive note. Positive beginnings require a safe and uneventful departure. Mine, while safe, included two unplanned stops: one for new tires for my drift boat trailer and one to have the trailer wheel bearings packed.

A reasonable person might question why I waited until the day of my departure to handle those maintenance functions. I have several excuses available, but none really hold water, so the bottom line is that three hours later and $400 lighter, I was on my way to pick up my brother in Bend and head to the river. We planned a four-day float from Warm Springs to Trout Creek, plenty of fishing time on a relatively short trip.

The Warm Springs-Trout Creek stretch includes lots of exceptional water, and though our timing wasn’t perfect — we were too late for the June salmonfly hatch — there’s lots of great trout fishing to be had year-round on the Deschutes.