Outdoors commentary: Enjoying a new machine

I’m sitting here in my shop gazing affectionately at a machine. Before you judge, consider this: the machine is a Dillon 550C Progressive Reloader. (I admit to an overwhelming urge to channel Tim Allen’s character in the 1990s television show Home Improvement and his promotion of the “Binford 2000, oghh, oghh, oghh!”)
The Dillon 550C, for those of you who’ve not yet experienced the joys of loading and shooting your own ammunition, is a multi-stage reloading press that combines cartridge cases, primers, powder and bullets to produce rifle and pistol ammunition quickly, accurately and inexpensively.
The reloader itself is anything but inexpensive, however, which explains why, for the last 20 years, I’ve been using a simple, single-stage press I inherited from my father. The single-stage press was fine for rifle ammunition, which I use primarily for hunting, because it allowed for ultra-precise and accurate loads. When the deviation of an inch or two might mean the difference between a quick, humane kill and a wounded animal, I don’t mind devoting the extra time to produce those loads.
However, while I was fine tuning my rifle ammunition and ability, I was letting my handgun skills atrophy. I noticed my decline a year ago, but assumed it was just a bad day…or three. Finally, I had to accept the fact that I’d devolved into a poor pistol shot, a situation that could not be allowed to continue.
Becoming a good shot, even for the second time, takes practice…and lots of ammunition. Pinpoint accuracy is less important with handgun ammunition because the weapons themselves are not as accurate as long guns. I didn’t need to weigh powder by the grain for each cartridge; I could use a progressive reloader which measures the powder as part of the multi-stage process. And I could crank out cartridges at 300 plus per hour.
So, the decision to buy was made, at least on my part. In our family, purchases of this size require approval by the party of the first part, except in the case of gifts of a romantic nature, where surprises are allowed. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t cast a progressive reloader in a romantic light, so I was left to take my chances with the last, forlorn hope of the married man: an open, honest request.
I began with an appeal to our personal safety.
“I used to be a very good pistol shot but now I’m pathetic. In order to protect my family, I need more practice which means more, cheaper ammunition.” This was met with a sigh and slight shake of her head.
Then I tried appealing to family needs.
“We have six grandkids who all love to shoot but can’t afford it if I don’t provide their ammunition. With the Dillon 550C I can…” She does this squinchy thing with her lips that makes it clear I needn’t go on.
“Because of the coronavirus we’re saving all kinds of money on gas and dining out, so we can afford the reloader.” Hah! This hit home. My foot was in the door.
Unfortunately, as part of my open and honest approach I had to share the negatives as well.
“Even with the new machine, reloading ammunition takes time. It will keep me in the shop for many hours, and I can’t help you around the house as much.”
“I think you should buy it!” she almost yelled. “Buy it soon! It will be great for m…—I mean you!”
So here I am, enjoying my new reloader. It occurs to me that today, right now, before the self-quarantine order is lifted, is a perfect time to tell Deb how much I need a jointer-planer.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
