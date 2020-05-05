Outdoors commentary: Enjoying a new machine

Becoming a good shot, even for the second time, takes practice…and lots of ammunition. Pinpoint accuracy is less important with handgun ammunition because the weapons themselves are not as accurate as long guns. I didn’t need to weigh powder by the grain for each cartridge; I could use a progressive reloader which measures the powder as part of the multi-stage process. And I could crank out cartridges at 300 plus per hour.

So, the decision to buy was made, at least on my part. In our family, purchases of this size require approval by the party of the first part, except in the case of gifts of a romantic nature, where surprises are allowed. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t cast a progressive reloader in a romantic light, so I was left to take my chances with the last, forlorn hope of the married man: an open, honest request.

I began with an appeal to our personal safety.

“I used to be a very good pistol shot but now I’m pathetic. In order to protect my family, I need more practice which means more, cheaper ammunition.” This was met with a sigh and slight shake of her head.

Then I tried appealing to family needs.