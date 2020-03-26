Outdoors commentary: Even in the outdoors, take precautions these days

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, the new coronavirus comes along to change our lives and our world. The disease’s ability to travel across entire populations before symptoms emerge, coupled with our worldwide travel apparatus, has made it a danger to everyone, everywhere.
About the only place safe we can go is to the outdoors where it’s easy — and preferred even before the onset of the virus — to keep our distance from other people. Hiking, camping, fishing and hunting are all available and safe, for now, as long as we take reasonable precautions.
Of course, reasonable precautions can be limiting. After deciding to get serious about catching steelhead, two friends and I made a reservation with a guide to fish the Siletz River. Then we started thinking about transportation. Should we take four cars? And about our time in the boat. Can we maintain adequate distance from each other? In the end we postponed our trip, an inordinately difficult choice.
In the larger scheme of things, my decision was an easy one. Consider my friends, who planned for months to take their entire family, kids and grandkids, to Maui for vacation this spring, a lifelong dream. They made the tough choice to cancel.
Contrast their actions with those of the thousands of young folks who, unwilling to adjust their lifestyle for a disease that probably won’t affect them much more than seasonal flu, descended on the beaches of Florida for Spring Break. Not content to enjoy the weather and water, they defied good sense and the authorities to herd themselves into packs on the beaches and in the bars because, well — they could.
Presumably it never occurred to them that the disease they were sharing would accompany them back to their homes where they could pass it along to their vulnerable parents and grandparents. How would you feel if you knew, or even suspected, that your last gift to your grandparents was the cause of their own deaths?
“OK, Boomers,” indeed.
Enough with this serious stuff; it’s time for a little coronavirus humor. If you are one of those folks who believe there is no place for levity about such a serious and deadly subject, I understand and sympathize. I just disagree.
This one came from one of my wife’s friends.
“The good news about the coronavirus is that in three weeks we’re all going to know what your real hair color is.”
This one, too.
“I can’t decide where to go for Easter Vacation: my living room or my bedroom.”
On a personal level, besides allowing me free time to work on my second novel, repair my fishing gear and complete longstanding projects around the house, the coronavirus has also helped me break the lifelong habit of biting my fingernails. Not that I was addicted. I was more of a social nail biter. But the fact is that I’ve never had to clip my fingernails and I’m not much good at it. I can clean and skin a brace of chukars faster.
And finally, on the subject of social hysteria. I don’t want to minimize the importance of toilet paper, but I can’t help but believe that somewhere a couple of Russian hackers are laughing themselves silly and spending Vladimir Putin’s bonus rubles for creating a totally unnecessary and ultimately self-inflicted run (sorry) on toilet paper in the United States.
How do you say, “What a bunch of sheep!” in Russian?
By the way, it’s been scientifically proven that coronavirus molecules can last for months in our eyebrows. Our only defense is to shave them off. You heard it here first.
Dear Vlad, please send my bonus money in dollars.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
