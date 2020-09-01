Outdoors commentary: Living the trailer life

It’s not big enough to be a travel trailer and it’s too nice to be a camping trailer. I don’t know what the heck it is, really, just that it has wheels. And a stove, air conditioner and furnace. Most importantly, as it turns out, it has a bathroom, but more about that later.

People say change is hard, but I can’t figure out why it’s so difficult for me to transition from the discomfort of backpacking and tent camping to the easy living, take-your-house-with-you lifestyle of the trailer folk. I suspect it’s because I came relatively late to an outdoor way of life and embraced it fully. Except for a few sojourns to lakeside campgrounds, we have not camped at a prepared campsite for 35 years. We camped in meadows or level spots in the woods. We laid out our sleeping bags in the shade of rocks in the desert. We carried our own water or filtered it from nearby streams, we used solar-heated water for showers and we dug pits for toilets. We went where we wanted, when we wanted.