Outdoors commentary: Mysteries of the skunk persuasion

It was an early morning walk, so dew still glistened on the small, skinless body before us. I saw tiny feet and scraps of remaining black and white hair. It was a baby skunk and although almost everything edible had been consumed by the killer, the stomach and gut were undamaged. Even the head was gone; the spinal cord came to a lonely, dangling end. It had been picked — or licked — clean of meat.

I didn’t think much of it. Death is commonplace in the wild animal world, and youngsters are always the most vulnerable. Then, fifty yards on, we found the second baby skunk, its condition almost identical to the first.

Now, how did that happen? It was a skunk mystery and no mistake.

The kits were old enough to travel with their mother but if they’d been with her when they were attacked she certainly would have fought back. There was no residual skunk scent in the area, which made me think they’d been taken from their den while the mother was out shopping.

Why were they so far apart? Who was the killer? I don’t think it was a bird. A hawk or an owl would have been unable to penetrate the dense thickets where the den was undoubtedly located.