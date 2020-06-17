Outdoors commentary: Mysteries of the skunk persuasion

It was an early morning walk, so dew still glistened on the small, skinless body before us. I saw tiny feet and scraps of remaining black and white hair. It was a baby skunk and although almost everything edible had been consumed by the killer, the stomach and gut were undamaged. Even the head was gone; the spinal cord came to a lonely, dangling end. It had been picked — or licked — clean of meat.
I didn’t think much of it. Death is commonplace in the wild animal world, and youngsters are always the most vulnerable. Then, fifty yards on, we found the second baby skunk, its condition almost identical to the first.
Now, how did that happen? It was a skunk mystery and no mistake.
The kits were old enough to travel with their mother but if they’d been with her when they were attacked she certainly would have fought back. There was no residual skunk scent in the area, which made me think they’d been taken from their den while the mother was out shopping.
Why were they so far apart? Who was the killer? I don’t think it was a bird. A hawk or an owl would have been unable to penetrate the dense thickets where the den was undoubtedly located.
I suspect the killer was a mammal but I couldn’t find tracks and I’m not a good enough woodsman to be sure. Probably not a bear; they are too rarely found on the valley floor. It certainly could be a cougar, but I don’t know if a big cat would be dainty enough to leave the abdomen untouched. Then again, cougars are capable of killing and eating porcupines so they can certainly be dexterous when it’s required.
More likely though, it’s one of the smaller mammalian predators, coyote, fox, raccoon or bobcat. Each one is capable. Whodunnit? I don’t know. It puts me in mind of another skunk mystery from long ago.
I was 15 and returning late at night from hunting rats in a dump, back when dumps were a lot more fun than sanitary landfills. I came upon a scene of carnage. A mother spotted skunk and six kits lay dead in the road, all within a couple feet of each other.
Upon close examination I heard a snuffling whine coming from nearby. There I found a live kit. When I picked it up it immediately began sucking on my fingers. Luckily for the skunk, my father was overseas and my mother was softhearted enough to let me use her eyedropper to deliver a mixture of Karo Syrup and milk to the starving youngster and keep her in my room.
Three weeks later my skunklet had graduated to insects, fruit and occasional hamburger. She also came when I called and slept comfortably next to my bed. A month after that she had the run of the house and was my cherished friend. She acted and smelled like a clean little kitten. Two weeks later she still acted like a kitten but smelled different, not quite like a skunk, but …
“She’s leaking,” my mother exclaimed and demanded I get rid of my pet. I ignored her, closed and locked my door.
The next day a girl I fancied stepped away from me and said, “Eww, what happened to you?”
At that point, I realized that sleeping in a closed room with a leaking skunk was not going to help my interpersonal relations. So, I took her out and set her free. Thankfully, she waddled into the woods without even looking back.
I’ve often wondered if that little skunk, four months old at the outside, had a chance at surviving. I hope so, but it’s a mystery to me.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!