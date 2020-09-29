Outdoors commentary: Sights and sounds of an elk hunt

I overslept this morning, not waking up until wolves began howling a few hundred yards away. It was already 5 a.m., 30 minutes after my scheduled wake-up. Now, it is even more important to move quickly because I need to drive some distance to hunt, instead of just hunting out of my camp as I’d planned. Bow hunting elk in the vicinity of a wolf pack is much like fishing after a family of river otters pass through. I’ve done both and they are equally unsatisfying.
As a music aficionado, I prefer the baritone symphony of wolves to the shrill tenor of coyotes, which seems strident and undisciplined to my ears.
As an amateur naturalist, I like knowing wolves in the Pacific Northwest have reclaimed their place at the top of the food chain.
As an elk hunter, I preferred the days when bull elk bugled fearlessly and responded dependably to other bugles. Now, bugles are rare — because wolves hear dinner bells — and those elk who do approach usually do so silently, without advertising their presence.
Of course, bulls became less vocal long before wolves were ever reintroduced, when elk realized many of the bugles they heard came from bow hunters using commercial calls. It’s always easiest to blame predators rather than accept responsibility for our own actions.
Now, almost an hour later, I find myself working my way into the timbered foothills of the Wallowa Mountains. There is nothing to compare with walking quietly along an elk trail on a steep mountain hillside just before sunrise. Ponderosa and noble firs, ponderosa pines and tamaracks surround me,
Steep as the hillside is, the elk trail has been pounded by thousands of hooves into 10 inches of flat roadway. It’s easy walking, except where trees have fallen across. Elk have simply leaped across most of the trees, their hooves gradually chipping their way deep into the wood.
Now, as sunlight peeks above the eastern hillside, it dapples the forest around me, creating a three-dimensional, shadowy mosaic in which tiny insects and dust motes become part of a surrealistic airborne tableau that welcomes me with its beauty.
Not everything is welcoming. Something whooshes by my head so close I duck and wonder if an arrow has barely missed. But an arrow would never have been so loud. Then I think about a great gray owl. They’ve dived at me before, but it was always in the spring, when they are protecting nests and besides, owls are almost silent in their flight.
It turns out to be a goshawk and he’s circling the trees above me now. I think he’s congratulating himself for frightening me. I hate goshawk humor.
There’s lots of bear activity here, too. Freshly turned rocks, still damp, insect-infested rotten logs are utterly destroyed and there is a pile of very large, very fresh bear scat, still plenty interesting to a bunch of flies.
I would love to fill my bear tag, but I killed a bear once whose scat was this big and he weighed well over 400 pounds. I’m not sure how excited I am about taking on a bear that size alone in the mountains with just my bow and arrows. However, that’s why I’m here, after all. So I gird my loins (always wanted to say that) and move quietly up the trail.
I don’t catch up to the bear (oh, darn) but there in the distance, I think I might hear the faint, beautiful, spiraling bugle of a bull elk. I move quickly towards it but when I hear it again, more clearly, I realize it’s the faint, beautiful, spiraling howl of a timber wolf.
