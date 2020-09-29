Outdoors commentary: Sights and sounds of an elk hunt

Steep as the hillside is, the elk trail has been pounded by thousands of hooves into 10 inches of flat roadway. It’s easy walking, except where trees have fallen across. Elk have simply leaped across most of the trees, their hooves gradually chipping their way deep into the wood.

Now, as sunlight peeks above the eastern hillside, it dapples the forest around me, creating a three-dimensional, shadowy mosaic in which tiny insects and dust motes become part of a surrealistic airborne tableau that welcomes me with its beauty.

Not everything is welcoming. Something whooshes by my head so close I duck and wonder if an arrow has barely missed. But an arrow would never have been so loud. Then I think about a great gray owl. They’ve dived at me before, but it was always in the spring, when they are protecting nests and besides, owls are almost silent in their flight.

It turns out to be a goshawk and he’s circling the trees above me now. I think he’s congratulating himself for frightening me. I hate goshawk humor.

There’s lots of bear activity here, too. Freshly turned rocks, still damp, insect-infested rotten logs are utterly destroyed and there is a pile of very large, very fresh bear scat, still plenty interesting to a bunch of flies.