Outdoors commentary: The worst best thing that ever happened

When I look southward from my hotel room in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the sand seems as white as it was when it first made its way as sediment from the stony vistas of the Appalachian Mountain range to this coast millions of years ago, the water as blue-green beautiful as ever.

Yet appearances can be deceiving, because nothing has ever been the same along our Gulf coast since April 20, 2010, when the British Petroleum oil rig Deepwater Horizon blew up, burned and sank off the coast of southeast Louisiana, leaving oil gushing from the seabed for almost three months. An estimated 210 million gallons of oil was released into the Gulf.

Millions of those gallons of oil washed up on beaches, marshes and estuaries from Texas to Florida, and have recently been found in the Florida Keys. Gulf fishing seasons were suspended and beaches were closed to the public. The impact to fish, marine mammals, birds, reptiles and insects is incalculable, although there are plenty of guesses. The effect on peoples’ lives and businesses is almost as vague, although dollar amounts make it seem understandable — if you can think in terms of hundreds of billions of dollars.